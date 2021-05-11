ofMichelle Brey shut down

The corona mutation B.1.617 causes concern. With a view to developments in Great Britain, Karl Lauterbach urges caution.

Berlin / Munich – lack of oxygen, dozens of deaths, mass cremations: The corona situation in India is devastating, the reports from the emerging country are shaking. Germany and other countries recently sent emergency aid. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the Indian mutant B.1.617 as “worrying”. She is considered to be partly responsible for the situation in India. For the WHO the mutant was last only as “of interest”.

There are indications that B.1.617 is more contagious and possibly also less sensitive to antibodies, said WHO corona expert Maria Van Kerkhove on Monday. However, it is still too early to determine whether the double mutation actually shows a higher resistance to vaccines. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach has now again urged caution. Because the mutation B.1.617 has recently arrived in Europe.

Corona virus in Germany: Lauterbach warns of Indian double mutants

The politician shared a tweet from Professor Christina Pagel on Twitter. She is the director of the Clinical Operational Research Unit (CORU) from London. In a graph, it showed the increase in mutation B.1.617 in different regions of England.

It can be seen that the proportion of the Corona variant rose rapidly to 25 percent (London) within a month. At the beginning of the period, the value was still zero percent. A similar trend can be seen in the other regions listed. The graphic was created on the basis of data from the health authority PHE (Public Health London). Corona cases from travelers were not taken into account. On Friday (May 7th) the PHE classified the variant as “worrying”.

Karl Lauterbach wrote on Twitter about the developments in England: “It is amazing and frightening how quickly the Indian variant B.1.617 is spreading in the UK.” With regard to Germany, he found warning words: “It shows that we are continuing very consistently have to control those arriving from long-distance journeys. We only have such a good chance of avoiding B.1.617. “

India has been a risk area since June 15, 2020. On April 25, the Robert Koch Institute classified it as a high-incidence area, and since April 26, the emerging country has been part of the so-called virus variant area. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, a 14-day quarantine applies after staying in a virus variant area.

Indian corona mutation in Germany: “variant under observation”

In Germany, the double mutation is still counted among the variants under observation. In this country, the mutant has already been “isolated”, as can be seen in the report on the corona variants of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) from May 5th.

Meanwhile, the situation in Germany appears to be easing. The seven-day incidence is falling. But before Pentecost, chaos threatens. (mbr)