Bengaluru

Some people make a record in breaking the rules. A bullet rider from Bengaluru did the same. When the police caught L. Rajesh Kumar (25) for breaking the traffic rules one day, he did not know that running this one was going to be too long. Yes, they had to hand over 5.5 feet tall challan to break 101 rules.

Rajesh Kumar works in a private company and visits Whitefield office from his home in Electronics City every day. On Wednesday, he was stopped by the police for violating the traffic lights. When the investigation took place, it was found that on the same day six of his challans had already been cut, this was the seventh.

But the matter did not stop here … When further investigation went on, it was found that from September 2019 till now, 94 invoices of Rajesh were pending. He had not yet filled any challan. Interestingly, in the middle of 2019, he bought his bike.

Now the matter reached to the senior officers and Rajesh’s bullet was confiscated but he was handed a challan of Rs. 57,200 five and a half feet tall in return. Rajesh has asked for three days time to submit the challan. If he does not do so, he will get the bike back after depositing the challan in the court.

Earlier this record was 15,400 rupees

Rajesh will become the highest challan depositor in the city by depositing a challan of 57,200. At present, this record is in the name of a vegetable person who filed a challan of 15,400 rupees on 15 December 2019. The rules were broken 55 times in two years. The challan he received was 5.1 feet long.