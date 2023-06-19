Amazfit is a brand of smartwatches and fitness devices. Amazfit smartwatches offer many different features including the classics which can be summarized in: heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, step counting, smartphone notifications … The brand is now popular and today we are here to tell you about the latest arrival!

Amazfit Pop 3S has finally been unveiled!

He was recently unveiled in India, Pop 3S which we want to tell you right away, makes the price one of its greatest strengths! Despite this, the materials are good, with a metal case and stainless steel keys. Obviously the spec sheet is the most important thing though, so here you go:

display : 1.96-inch 2.5D Curved AMOLED, 330 ppi pixel density, always on

: 1.96-inch 2.5D Curved AMOLED, 330 ppi pixel density, always on sensors : accelerometer, heart rate, 3-axis motion

: accelerometer, heart rate, 3-axis motion monitoring : 24h blood oxygen saturation, 24h heart rate, stress, sleep, sedentary lifestyle, hydration, goals

: 24h blood oxygen saturation, 24h heart rate, stress, sleep, sedentary lifestyle, hydration, goals over 100 sport supported for live tracking and post workout analysis

supported for live tracking and post workout analysis over 100 dials

waterproof – IP68 standard

connectivity : Bluetooth 5.2, no Wi-Fi, no GPS

: Bluetooth 5.2, no Wi-Fi, no GPS audio : microphone and speakers included

: microphone and speakers included autonomy : up to 12 days, recharge with dedicated base

: up to 12 days, recharge with dedicated base compatibility : Android and iOS

: Android and iOS strap also in stainless steel, metal case

also in stainless steel, metal case size And weight: 38.4 x 10.4 x 11.3 mm, 120 grams.

At this point it’s time to talk about price: 3,499 Indian rupees which translates to about 40 euros. Not bad right? Obviously this is an estimate and very soon we will be able to tell you if and at what price it will be sold here with us. Only for the moment so we’ll give you an appointment for the next article!