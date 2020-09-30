Amazfit Neo Retro Style

Chinese company Huami launched the Amazfit Neo Smartwatch in India on Wednesday 30 September, expanding the Amazfit series in the smartwatch segment, which is very attractive in terms of looks and features. The price of this smartwatch launched in Black, Green and Red color is Rs 2,499.

The company claims that the AmazeFit Neo will run for 28 days on a single charge. That is, the battery backup of this smartwatch is about one month. The Amazefit Neo has a 160mAh battery and weighs 32 grams of this smartwatch. The most special look in this new smartwatch of Amami is Amazfit Neo, which has been kept retro i.e. old style.

Amazfit Neo has many features

All the smartwatches that have been launched in recent years have kept their look quite stylish and modern, but the Amazefit Neo has a retro look, which will remind you of watches made in the 70-80s by other Indian companies, including Timex. It also has a 1.2-inch monochrome display, which is black and white. The AmazeFit Neo has 4 navigation buttons to go to different features, which makes the look of this smartwatch quite sporty.

Talking about the rest of the features of Amazfit Neo, the company claims that by wearing this smartwatch, you can go up to 50 meters underwater. In addition, this watch also has a personal activity intelligence assessment feature, which periodically tells you what to do and what not to do for a healthy lifestyle. Amazefit Neo also has features like 24×7 heart rate monitor, which shows your heart rate according to your activity.

Also, this smartwatch has been given 3 sports modes like Deep Sleep Monitor, Light Sleep Monitor, Rapid Eye Movement (REM) and Walking, Running, Cycling, with which you can know about your day to day activity. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity has been provided in AmazeFit Neo and you can easily connect it to all devices that support Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0. From October 1, you can buy Amazonfit Neo smartwatch on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Tata Click and Amazfit.com.

