Amazfit is always at the forefront of improving the user’s health; we are talking about a global smart wearables brand that has conquered the heart of the sports community in no time. The company, today, is pleased to announce the new T-Rex 2 with an attractive design, for all users who want to always be outdoors! Suitable for all people regardless of age, thanks to 1.39 “HD AMOLED color screen you will always have the information at your fingertips; you can have a constant monitoring of health conditions, both stationary and in motion.

All this is possible thanks to the 6PD (six photodiodes) BioTracker, able to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, stress levels and overall health of the user. The latter will be the real star of the T-Rex 2 sports watch, whether you are a strong lover of technology or not. Practical and intuitive, you only need one touch to get what you want in less than 45 seconds. It also has not only a strong design, but also the materials that compose it are no less.

Resistant up to temperatures reaching -30 ° C or + 70 ° Cdefinitely does not fear any kind of hostile environment.

Amazfit presents the T-Rex 2 with its third edition of the series

The functions of this new sportwatch have been significantly improved to allow the user to own a wearable a high-performance product, wherever they are. Not only for people who experience sport in their daily life, but also for those who practice it extreme sports such as surfing or hiking; the company, in fact, specifies that it is a sportwatch suitable for all adventurers who prefer to live extraordinary experiences out of everyone’s reach. Thanks to GPS function with support for five satellite navigation systemsyou will no longer be afraid of getting lost in the middle of the forest.

The functions presented by Amazfit did not end there; real-time navigation, route tracking (long or shorter straight line), compass, barometric altimeter, trajectory navigation: the study for the design of the T-Rex 2 has been studied to perfection in all its forms. You will also be able to import routes already viewed by you previously, so you can both test new adventures and experience old ones. With over 150 sports modesyou will no longer have excuses to face the day full of its activity.

The improvement of the sportwatch has also been applied to the battery, so powerful that it is able to remain active for 24 days. The device is available for pre-order from 1 June 2022 at a price of € 229.90 At the Amazfit official website or through the store on Amazon.