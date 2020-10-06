Huami, China’s flagship manufacturer of smart bearable products, will launch another Dhansu smartwatch Amazefit Bip U in India, expanding the Amazefit Bip Series in the smartwatch segment. Prior to this, the specification of this budget smartwatch Amazefit Bip U has been leaked. We are going to tell you what are the features of Amazon Bip U and how it is different from the smartwatches of other companies in terms of design.

Larger screen and better display

Amazefit Bip U is equipped with a 1.3-inch TFT LCD display, whose screen resolution is 320×302 pixels. Earlier, the Amazefit Bip S and Bip S Lite screens were 1.28 inches. In this context, the screen size of Amazefit smartwatch is getting bigger. Its display panel is protected with 2D glass, which also has anti-fingerprint coating. This smartwatch is made of polycarbonate, which has a silicone rubber strap.

Also read- Many products including Realme 7i Smartphone and Smartcam will be launched on October 7

Amazefit Bip U better than Amazefit Series smartwatch?

3 attractive colors

Huami is about to launch this smartwatch in India in black, green and pink colors, the glimpse of which you can see on Amazon. Amazefit Bip U weighs 31 grams and has water resistance up to 50 meters underwater. The company claims that this smartwatch can be used up to 9 days on a single charge. At the same time, it takes two hours to be fully charged.

read this also- Sony’s Dhansoo TV launched in India, will be surprised to know the price

Amazfit Bip U is full of goodies

Talking about the other features of Amazefit Bip U, it is equipped with Huami’s BioTracker 2 ™ biological optical sensor and 6 axis accelerometer, with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen level monitoring, sleep tracking and automatic exercise detection as well as huami- PAI ™ can avail the facility. The special feature of this smartwatch is that it also has stress monitoring and the manual cycle monitoring feature, which allows women to know what date their period will come next. AmazeFit Bip U supports Bluetooth 5.0, with the help of which you can easily connect Android and iOS devices. This smartwatch has 50 default watch faces, which can change their look.