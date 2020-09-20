Amazfit has launched a new fitness tracker which is very similar to Mi Band 5. It includes many features including a SpO2 monitor. It has been launched in the US. In the US, this band has been launched with a price of $ 45, which is around 3,400 rupees according to the Indian currency. It will be available for sale on September 21. Amazfit has not said anything about the launch of the band in other markets.

Amazfit Band 5 comes in three color options of black, green and orange.

The Amazfit Band 5 features a 1.1-inch AMOLED touch display. The fitness band also supports customizable watch faces including photos. Amazfit Band 5 has a SpO2 monitor which is used to measure oxygen levels in the blood. It can also track women’s periods and ovulation periods.

The fitness band supports 11 other play modes like indoor and outdoor cycling, swimming and so on. It alerts heart rate increases. Along with this, the band provides 24/7 heart rate monitoring. This band also monitors sleep and stress. Amazfit Band 5 is equipped with Amazon Alexa for voice assistant support. It can be used to set reminders, control smart devices, and of course ask questions. The fitness band has 5 atm for resistance to water.

Amazfit says that once full charge it can be used for 15 days and running on power saving mode, its battery will last 25 days. The band has a 125 mAh battery.