Amazfit Balance, a sports “smartwatch” with AI

We dare to test another model from the international brand Amazfit. If a few weeks ago we tried its most adventurous watch, and also the highest of the range, the Amazfit T-Rex 3, now we do it with the Amazfit Balance, a smartwatch that, in the first instance, comes to us as a model designed for a more urban use. However, and as we will see, the Amazfit Balance offers several very “mountainous” options, since it has GPS, compass, altimeter and barometer. It is important to note that it uses its own operating system, Zepp OS 4.0, which we were already able to test on its older brother and which at the time stood out for all those features powered by artificial intelligence (AI), as well as its subscription options.

Before analyzing this model in depth, we believe it is necessary to present its most relevant technical specifications:

Screen: 1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 x 480 pixels.

1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 x 480 pixels. Operating system: Zepp OS 4.0.

Zepp OS 4.0. Control: touch screen, two buttons.

touch screen, two buttons. Internal storage: 2.2 GB for music files.

2.2 GB for music files. Sensors: BioTracker 5.0, bioelectrical impedance sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, accelerometer, barometric pressure sensor and ambient light sensor.

BioTracker 5.0, bioelectrical impedance sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, accelerometer, barometric pressure sensor and ambient light sensor. Location: Dual band GPS with support for 6 satellite positioning systems.

Dual band GPS with support for 6 satellite positioning systems. Connectivity: Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC.

Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, NFC. Audio: Built-in microphone and speaker.

Built-in microphone and speaker. Water resistance: 5ATM

5ATM Battery: 475 mAh, duration up to 14 days (standard mode), 25 days (power saving mode) or 50 days (watch mode).

475 mAh, duration up to 14 days (standard mode), 25 days (power saving mode) or 50 days (watch mode). Burden: 2 hours.

2 hours. Materials: Aluminum alloy frame and fiber reinforced polymer base.

Aluminum alloy frame and fiber reinforced polymer base. Dimensions / Weight: 46 x 46 x 10.6mm / 35g.

46 x 46 x 10.6mm / 35g. App: Zepp.

Zepp. Compatibility: Smartphones with Android 7.0 or higher / iOS 14 or higher.

Smartphones with Android 7.0 or higher / iOS 14 or higher. Featured Features: NFC payments (Zepp Pay), fitness trainer with AI, sleep and menstrual cycle tracking, more than 150 sports modes, automatic exercise recognition, downloadable apps and compatibility with Alexa among others.





Battery life

First of all, we will talk about battery life, an increasingly important characteristic given the high consumption of the different applications that smartwatches include today.

As is evident, autonomy varies depending on use. For example, an hour of running with GPS consumes approximately 6% battery. Of course, the battery offers excellent durability, comfortably exceeding 7 days of intensive use (with GPS and active notifications). With limited adjustments (such as disabling smart functions) you can easily exceed 2 weeks, however, using the Always-On screen, the maximum duration is around 5 days. Charging time is reasonably good, with less than two hours to reach 100%.





Design and construction

We will start the analysis with the strap, since the Amazfit Balance has several types. In this case, the tested model comes to us with a gray body and a nylon sports strap that, personally, I prefer over the classic silicone one. It is more comfortable and less rigid, although it is true that when swimming it obviously absorbs water.

The Amazfit Balance does not have an official IP certification, but Amazfit claims that it is water resistant up to 5 ATM, so it can perfectly be used for water sports.





On the other hand, it has a 480×480 pixel AMOLED screen, quite large as we have previously mentioned, and exceptionally sharp, bright and readable, even in sunlight. The colors are vivid and the contrasts excellent thanks to OLED technology. It has a reasonable response speed and the animations are fluid, providing a satisfying interactive experience. The touch operation is very successful and. Besides. It’s very fast. It presents a very comfortable and intuitive screen. We cannot forget that the screen is reversible, which is very useful for left-handed people.





We also really liked that, thanks to the integrated microphone and speaker, you can use voice commands through Zepp Flow or Alexa.

The Amazfit Balance is a model that stands out for its simple, elegant and versatile design. Its body is made of polished aluminum with a reinforced polymer lower casing, which gives it a sophisticated touch, as well as its circular format that allows it to adapt to both informal and formal outfits. Personally, I find the classic design very attractive. One detail to consider is that it is only available in one size, 46 mm, which may be a bit large for smaller wrists such as women.





Features

Some of the most notable features that the Amazfit Balance offers are:

GPS location: The accuracy of the GPS is excellent, detecting location in less than 30 seconds and without disconnections during outings in the mountains or running. It also automatically recognizes activities such as running, cycling or walking.

The accuracy of the GPS is excellent, detecting location in less than 30 seconds and without disconnections during outings in the mountains or running. It also automatically recognizes activities such as running, cycling or walking. Pulsometer: As is usually the case, it is more accurate if we add the chest strap, but the data without it is realistic and shows us in real time the different heart rate zones (Aerobic/Anaerobic), limits, etc.

As is usually the case, it is more accurate if we add the chest strap, but the data without it is realistic and shows us in real time the different heart rate zones (Aerobic/Anaerobic), limits, etc. Sleep Tracking: It offers complete details about the phases of sleep, breathing and pulse, although sometimes it does not detect rapid and brief awakenings.

It offers complete details about the phases of sleep, breathing and pulse, although sometimes it does not detect rapid and brief awakenings. Music storage: It includes 2.2 GB for songs, although it is not compatible with streaming services. However, it allows you to control the smartphone’s playback.

It includes 2.2 GB for songs, although it is not compatible with streaming services. However, it allows you to control the smartphone’s playback. Sensors: Good functioning in general, including the Oximeter.

Good functioning in general, including the Oximeter. Barometer, compass and altimeter: We have used it intensively and the result has been good in terms of precision and data variations.

We have used it intensively and the result has been good in terms of precision and data variations. NFC Payments: allows “contactless” payments.





On the other hand, in our case we have used the virtual assistant for training plans and we found it very useful and easy to configure. We can ask the AI ​​for training for, for example, a half marathon and it will develop the training plan and monitor it. A “point” if like me you are born in the 70s…

As with the Amazfit T-Rex 3, the Amazfit Balance offers two optional subscriptions:

Zepp Aura (29.99 euros per year). A wellness assistant that provides personalized reports on mental health, sleep, relaxing music and health tips. Zepp Fitness (19.99 euros per year). Includes a personal trainer with training plans based on your goals.





Zepp app

The Zepp “App” compatible with the watch allows exhaustive monitoring of sleep and sports activities. Its interface, as we already saw with the Amazfit T-Rex 3, is very complete and with a large amount of data that can even be overwhelming for some users. We like it a lot, although, as we say, there may be those who find it excessive and confusing. It is not our case.

The operating system used is Zepp OS 4. All of this linked to the brand’s Zepp application that we will download to our mobile phone and in which we will be able to manage and see all the metrics and results of our activities in a very intuitive and clear way. We repeat, we liked it a lot, more than other competing brands that we found more complex and less intuitive.





In the application we can also register with other tools such as Facebook or Google and, once done, it will ask us for the classic biometric and physical data to be able to carry out the measurements correctly.

In the system (watch+application), as we have been checking for more than a month, we find a multitude of options, from being able to make payments, different configurations for health monitoring, locating the watch, messaging notifications, almost infinite types of configurable spheres , sleep tracking, planned workouts, etc.

Like the Amazfit T-Rex 3, this model is compatible with numerous devices, from heart rate bands to bicycle power meters or speedometers. A very complete panoply that makes the Amazfit Balance an extremely useful tool during our training, whatever the type.





Complete sports interface and functions

The operating system is simple and easy to navigate. From the main screen you can access the entire watch management system, from general controls, to notifications or quick accesses.

In the sports field, the watch includes 156 types of activities to record, from running to less conventional sports such as yoga, jumping rope or chess. Sensors such as the heart rate sensor, and as we have previously mentioned, are very precise. In our case we have used the watch in different activities that have ranged from strength training in the gym, to running or training at the climbing wall, and they have worked perfectly, always offering us exact and immediate data. The truth is that the information it provides in each of the sports modes is simply excellent. It gives us a clear view of the training, the results and its evolution instantly. Not only in classic activities such as running, in which it is perhaps much more optimized in almost all existing devices, but also in the strength training part, for example, where it perfectly marks other data such as the repetitions performed, the rest times, etc. When we have used it in the climbing wall, for hiking or simply in mountain activities, the result has always been optimal.





As we can see, the Amazfit Balance is a very good smartwatch that stands out for being very versatile and that we can carry in our daily lives and use it both to go out into the mountains and to train in the gym or the climbing wall. It is not as specific as the Amazfit T-Rex 3, which is absolutely oriented towards outdoor activities, but its lightness, ease of use and versatility make it a “do-it-all” watch that guarantees very good results. We fell in love with its AMOLED touch screen. As well as the large number of health and sports functions that it has and which, together with its good navigation capacity thanks to a very accurate and fast GPS, the ability to load maps and a barometer, altimeter and compass, make it an excellent option, and economical, to have a fantastic sports and navigation accessory on our wrist.

On the other hand, the application, as we have said previously, can be a bit confusing for some users, but it seemed quite the opposite to us. In short, the Amazfit Balance is an excellent watch in its segment and price, versatile and very useful, which we really liked.