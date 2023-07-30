Dutch songs on the main stage of dance festival Tomorrowland? You wouldn’t easily make that link, but on Saturday it really was. The Flemish DJ and producer Regi appeared on the mainstage and treated the international audience to his summer hit Hear, see and be silent . The Dutch-language vocals in it come from 25-year-old Maxine from The Hague. “That was really cool to see.”

‘Half of the audience doesn’t understand a word of it, yet Regi plays Dutch at Tomorrowland’, headlines The last news. “I even made a special version of it Hear, see and be silent, especially for Tomorrowland,” Regi says in conversation with the Belgian newspaper. “The song fits perfectly in the atmosphere, even though it is in Dutch.”

Not even Maxine was there. The singer from The Hague performed together with Jaap Reesema at the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam on Saturday evening. Maxine has been touring with Reesema for some time, although she will not immediately sound familiar to the general public in the Netherlands. In the past she wrote countless songs for well-known Dutch artists, but every now and then she also releases something herself. See also US Supreme Court wants to abolish state right to abortion

Text continues below the video.

Like with the Belgian hit sensation Regi Penxten, known by his name Regi. Maxine just sent him a message on Instagram and that’s how the collaboration started. Together they made the song Hear, see and be silent. The song has been listened to more than a million times on Spotify in three months, especially in Regi’s Belgium.

It was all the more fun for Maxine to see her song played on the Tomorrowland mainstage. “I was tagged in the videos by all kinds of people from the audience,” says Maxine. The DJ himself also sent her atmospheric images from the mainstage. “Then you suddenly see so many people dancing to your song, that is really great to see. No idea how many people it was, but it looked busy.”

Text continues below the photo.

DJ Yves V. and Regi (right) on the Tomorrowland mainstage. © Photo News



Maxine has written several songs in the past for Maan, Roxeanne Hazes, Ronnie Flex and Pommelien Thijs, among others. She came into contact with Regi through the latter singer, who has the same manager as Pommelien. “Then I just sent him a message and he invited me to the studio.” See also HS Turku | The mayor demands: the Russian consulate out of Turku

According to the singer from The Hague, the two are ‘very fans of each other’ and the collaboration is going ‘super well’. “The second song we wrote was Hear, see and be silent and then Regi asked if I wanted to actually sing the song.” ‘Great fun,’ thought Maxine.

Text continues below the photo.

The main stage of Tomorrowland. © BELGA



Belgian greatness

And so came the successful collaboration between the two, who regularly perform the song together on various stages in Belgium. In the Netherlands the number seems to be relatively unknown. “I do notice that it is particularly popular in Belgium. That’s also because of Reg. He is a Belgian celebrity, so I understand that.”



Very soon, in the summer, sometime in August Maxine on her collaboration with Nielson

Who knows, the song, which has already been nominated as a Summer hit in Belgium, will also skip in the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Maxine is certainly not sitting still. She will be releasing a new song with the Dutch singer-songwriter Nielson in the short term. Turn is called their upcoming collaboration. When can we expect it? “Very soon, in the summer, sometime in August,” says Maxine. See also In Ter Apel, five times as many children as allowed, are forced to sleep on chairs and there is no supervision



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.







Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.