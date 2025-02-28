Amaya Echevarría has been appointed new president of Novartis Spain, replacing Jesús Ponce. Will perform your work as of April 22. After six years in office, Ponce will be responsible for the cardiovascular-renal-methabolic area in Basel (Switzerland).

Amaya Echevarría joins Novartis From Gilead Scienceswhere until now he has occupied the position of Global Value & Access Head for HIV, based in London. Before she has occupied different leadership positions as general director in Switzerland and Austria, and headed therapeutic areas in HIV, hematology and oncology. Bachelor of Medicine, has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector in different European functions and markets. “Amaya is passionate about innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration and commitment to the sanitary ecosystem,” they argue from Novartis.

“Assuming the presidency of Novartis Spain is an exciting challenge and a great responsibility. I am excited about the opportunity to work with an extraordinary team, committed to innovation and improve the quality of life of patients. Together, we will continue to promote biomedical innovation and excellence in the pharmaceutical sector, contributing to our efforts to reduce the impact of the main causes of death of the Spanish society, such as cardiovascular disease Cancer, thanks to a firm commitment to the development of avant -garde technological platforms, “said Echevarría.

Milestones of the previous mandate

Ponce put a point and apart from his stage in Spain after having achieved in September 2023 Leqvio, an innovative drug that reduces cholesterol with only two doses per year.

But not just that. Within the framework of his mandate, Novartis has also promoted nuclear medicine, a revolution in the field of oncology. In fact, the Switzerland has a radiopharmaceutical plant in the Almunia de Doña Godina (Zaragoza), where, throughout this year, an investment of 53 million euros will be completed that will multiply its production by five.

During his six years in office, Ponce combined this position with that of President of Farmaindustria between 2022 and 2024, with the pandemic still very present. Born in Burgos, Ponce went through Astrazeneca before reaching Novartis. He held the position of consultant at Andersen Consulting several years and in 2015 he was appointed Country President of the Company in Portugal.