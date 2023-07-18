The owner of the Guadalajara Sports Club, Amaury Vergarapublished an emotional message on his social networks to congratulate his player Robert Alvaradofor having been part of the group that won the 2023 Gold Cup after beating Panama 1-0.
During the weekend, the president of the Guadalajara team was very active on social networks, once the Sacred Flock received the athletic bilbao at home in a friendly duel prior to their trip to the United States where they will play the Leagues Cup.
El Rebaño Sagrado arrived at this Apertura 2023 break to play in the 2023 Leagues Cup as leader of the general table in Mexican soccer, with a perfect record of nine points. The rojiblancos will now visit the FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium, as part of Central Region 3.
The versatile attacker came on as a substitute after 75 minutes per Uriel Antuna and was a fundamental part of the triumph of Mexico, with the goal of Santiago Gimenez (88 ‘), who had only three minutes on the court. The Tricolor thus raised its ninth Gold Cup in history, being the top winner of the competition.
“Many congratulations to the Mexico National Team and congratulations to Piojo Alvarado for this achievement. What a great day for Mexico”, shared the boss of the rojiblanco team.
