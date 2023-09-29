Chivas experienced a double defeat against Mazatlán in the middle of the week. In the first instance, the club was surpassed in an ugly way by the Pacific team by a score of 1-3, then, faced with a possible improper alignment of those from northern Mexico, Guadalajara appealed to the Liga MX to obtain the three points over the table, a movement that did not end as the flock wanted, since the victory of the ‘Kraken’ team was ratified.
After this painful defeat, the Chivas team is not having a good time, in fact, once they lost to Mazatlán, the team’s owner, Amaury Vergara, emulating his father and former boss of the team for the first time in his life, Jorge Vergara went down to the locker room to give a strong call to attention to the entire squad for the ridiculous thing signed on Tuesday. In addition, he stopped movements regarding the future of some players, one of them, Cristian Calderón.
Fernando Esquivel advances that within Chivas they were ready to sign the renewal of the Mexican side, however, it has been Amaury himself who has stopped it, because he knows that Cristian, along with another large group of players, have received more than what they expected. They have delivered and the club owner has grown tired of this situation. Therefore, everything indicates that the ‘chicote’ will be the first weight loss from the Verde Valle team for 2024 and this will occur by orders of the head of the club, something unprecedented during his management.
