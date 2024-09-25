Amaury Vergara admits MISTAKES in reinforcing Chivas in recent tournaments 😳🇫🇷 Their latest signings have been: 📌 Chicharito

📌 Omar Govea

📌 Bruce El-mesmari

📌 Daniel Aguirre

📌 Fidel Barajas

📌 Eric Gutierrez

📌 Cade Cowell

📌 Jose Castillo Who will he talk about? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/a2UK0XXdA1 — 365Scores Mexico🇲🇽 (@365scoresMX) September 24, 2024

Now, the owner of the Sacred Flock gave something to talk about for his statements with the podcast ‘Guardians of Tradition’led by the red and white legends Fernando Quirarte and Demetrius Maderosince when touching on the subject of reinforcements he mentioned that several have arrived who did not know how to handle the pressure generated by the Guadalajara team, something that sounded like a hint to the already ex-players. Vega, Antuna and ‘Whip’.

At Chivas they say: Money, money, money 🤑 What the Flock has spent in the Amaury Vergara era. What word would you use to define this management? 💥 💥 💥 pic.twitter.com/o9vFwgAWdB — Spicy Football (@futpicante) September 24, 2024

“We have made mistakes, I have made mistakes and I say so, we have brought in players, I have made mistakes and we have made important investments for players who did not perform or did not give what they had to give. So, we have to be very intelligent, because people say ‘ah, you don’t want to spend money, you don’t give a damn’. On the contrary, I care so much that I will be careful with the people who are in charge, the sporting director, because they also say ‘it’s that Amaury is getting involved’. I let the sporting director do his job.”shared the filmmaker.

Amaury Vergara on the current situation of the team. “Look, I have to be very smart about how I respond, it has become a tool to rub and question the team we have and it seems unfair to me, because I think we have a great squad. #Okumasushi pic.twitter.com/A9RHST4kYH — Passion Football (@HugoYaezVelasco) September 23, 2024

To conclude the topic of reinforcements, the manager added: “They have to be reinforcements that really come to make a difference, by position, talent or the personality that they can add to the current squad. Sometimes teams need reinforcements by position but maybe they need leadership, veterans, it is not only about sports or the field in particular but also the sense of personality.”.