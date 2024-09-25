For this 2024 Opening, of the Liga MX, Chivas was reinforced only with Omar Govea, Fidel Barajas and Daniel Aguirrewho hardly see any activity with the team, which is why the club president, Amaury Vergarahas been harshly criticized by fans because unlike the other big teams and those from the north, the red-and-whites do not have the bench to be able to fight for the title.
In recent years, Guadalajara has bet on important footballers such as Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna, Christian Calderon, Ricardo Angulo, Victor Guzman, Alan Mozo, Erick Gutierrez, Roberto Alvarado, Ruben Gonzalez, Javier Hernandezamong others, with several of them no longer within the institution and who also did not meet expectations.
Now, the owner of the Sacred Flock gave something to talk about for his statements with the podcast ‘Guardians of Tradition’led by the red and white legends Fernando Quirarte and Demetrius Maderosince when touching on the subject of reinforcements he mentioned that several have arrived who did not know how to handle the pressure generated by the Guadalajara team, something that sounded like a hint to the already ex-players. Vega, Antuna and ‘Whip’.
“There are players who cannot handle the pressure of Chivas and suddenly we have to humanize them. Sometimes they cannot cope with the demands, with the pressure. It is no longer enough that players come to Chivas only because of their position and how they play. We have to make sure that the player, his environment, his family, do not come with bad habits, with undisciplined attitudes.”said the son of the deceased Jorge Vergaremembering that some reinforcements caused more talk due to their controversies off the field than for their achievements on the field.
“We have made mistakes, I have made mistakes and I say so, we have brought in players, I have made mistakes and we have made important investments for players who did not perform or did not give what they had to give. So, we have to be very intelligent, because people say ‘ah, you don’t want to spend money, you don’t give a damn’. On the contrary, I care so much that I will be careful with the people who are in charge, the sporting director, because they also say ‘it’s that Amaury is getting involved’. I let the sporting director do his job.”shared the filmmaker.
Regarding the current roster to fight for A2024, Amaury launched: “It has become a tool to rub and question the team we have and it seems unfair to me because I think we have a great team and whoever tells me no, I don’t care, I don’t give a damn. We have a great team, a great coach, a great coaching staff, a great sports management. Players that I know personally, I am with them in the locker room, I see them and we really have a healthy, winning locker room that I haven’t seen for a long time.”.
To conclude the topic of reinforcements, the manager added: “They have to be reinforcements that really come to make a difference, by position, talent or the personality that they can add to the current squad. Sometimes teams need reinforcements by position but maybe they need leadership, veterans, it is not only about sports or the field in particular but also the sense of personality.”.
