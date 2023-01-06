The team of the Chivas is ready to debut in the Clausura 2023 Tournament as a visitor against Rayados de Monterrey. And in recent days the rumor has emerged about the possible return of the Mexican player to the team carlos salcedo.
Since last tournament there was interest on the part of the defender in returning to the rojiblanco team, however, the rojiblanco club decided to do without his services and this could be due to the decision of the then manager Ricardo Peláez Linares.
Faced with the refusal of the high command of the chiverío, the ‘Titan’ decided to sign with the Braves de Juárez, a team where he has been one of the key pieces as he is the leader in the defensive back. Although if Amaury Vergara contacts him, the player would have no objection to a change of scenery to be back in Verde Valle.
According to information from the portal transfer marktthe cost of carlos salcedo In the leg market, it is around 4 million dollars, an amount that Chivas would have no problem disbursing to have him back.
Although there is still nothing official, his possible return looks complicated, at least not for now. Perhaps in the Apertura there is a greater opportunity for him to defend the Guadalajara colors again.
#Amaury #Vergara #responds #rumor #return #Carlos #Salcedo #Chivas
Leave a Reply