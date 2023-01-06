Carlos Salcedo, the controversial Braves defender who has always dreamed of Chivas

‘El Titán’ wanted to return to Chivas, but a director of the Flock opposed it and ended up signing with those from Juárezhttps://t.co/OV1Eh02OHS pic.twitter.com/lDlOK4bbV1

— Halftime (@halftime) January 6, 2023