One more game of the national classic is about to take place in the Mx League where the Guadalajara team and Club América prepare for matchday 8 where the two most popular teams in Mexico will have to face each other.
However, as is customary and in the days prior to said meeting, things between the two teams heat up and this time it was no exception and it is that according to José María Garrido revealed on his platforms that the owner and president of Guadalajara rejected for for Henry Martin to arrive in Guadalajara.
The communicator mentions that a few years ago, when “La bomba” was close to signing with the Chivas team, it was Amaury himself who decided to stop hiring him as a reinforcement due to the high cost that signing him implied.
“Let’s not forget that they were close to signing Henry Martin in the time of Ricardo Peláez. At the time he said it was for money. The reality is that Henry Martin was rejected by Amaury Vergara when he saw what he had to pay for it, that’s when he mentioned: No, it is very expensive and it is not a guarantee for Club Deportivo Guadalajara “
It should be noted that Chivas has not been able to have a striker for a long time to end the scoring drought.
