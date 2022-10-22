After the recent failures of the team, Amaury Vergara, owner of Chivas de Guadalajara, has planted the seeds of a new project. The director opted for the hiring of Fernando Hierro, with experience and success in the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Malaga, to lead the way for the rojiblancos to return to the forefront of Mexican football.
Vergara has given some interviews explaining the new Sacred Flock project and has mentioned that priority will be given to basic forces in this project, but that reinforcements will also be invested in. The owner of the rojiblanco club mentioned that Fernando Hierro will be in charge of outlining the profile of the players who will come to his squad for Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.
In this context, Chivas de Guadalajara fans have been excited about a possible return of Javier Hernández. ‘Chicharito’ and the LA Galaxy were eliminated in the Major League Soccer (MLS) conference semifinals. The Mexican striker has not given the expected results in the Los Angeles team, although he still has one more year of contract with this institution.
Vergara referred to the possible arrival of ‘Chicharito’. The owner of Guadalajara considered Hernández a great player and a great professional.
“Every fan is excited. I was close to ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, I studied at the same school (…) That is going to be Fernando Hierro’s responsibility. The moment he went to Europe was very special. We all I would like to see him here, at some point, stepping on the Chivas field again and scoring a goal like the first at the Akron Stadium”
It seems unlikely that Chivas de Guadalajara will be able to sign Javier Hernández in the next transfer window. Hierro considered ‘Chicharito’, with whom he coincided at Real Madrid, as a “magnificent professional” and as a “boy who was the player that every coach wanted to have”.
