Amatrice earthquake, the condolences of Giorgia Meloni: “A wound still open and an unfinished reconstruction that hurts”

“It’s been seven years since earthquake that at 3.36 of the August 24, 2016 hit the Center of Italy. On that terrible night, a strong shock started a destructive sequence that lasted until the first days of 2017 and involved a very large territory of our nation. Four affected regionsAbruzzo, Marche, Umbria and Lazio, ed.), more than 300 lives taken, hundreds injuredtens of thousands of displaced people, villages and cities entirely destroyed or seriously damaged”. Giorgia Meloni.

“Wonderful ‘places of the soul’ – from Amatrice to Norcia, from Accumoli to Arquata, from Visso to Castelsantangelo on the Nera, from Ussita to Pescara del Tronto, and many others – who are in the hearts of all of us. A real catastrophe that will remain forever in our collective memory. On this anniversary we renew ours condolences for the victims and closeness to their families and loved ones”, continues the premier.

“Unfortunately, seven years after the earthquake the reconstruction is still unfinished. It’s a wound that hasn’t closed and it still hurts. Over 14,000 families still live far from their homes, many territories are struggling to return to normalcy, several i delays to fill and the critical issues that remain to be addressed”. Meloni does not sugarcoat the pill, however he explains that “the government is working to impress a change of pace, from standards to construction sites. The teamwork between the Minister for Civil Protection Musumeci, Commissioner Castelli and the Commissioner Structure, the Regions involved and the 138 Municipalities of the crater is giving good results”.

For Melons”much remains to be done to respond to the desire of our compatriots to continue living where they were born and raised. The central Apennines are the heart of Italy and those who live there are proud people capable of getting back on their feet. Our duty is to support this path of social and economic rebirth with concrete answers and effective interventions. Because rebuilding the territories affected by the earthquake is not just a moral obligation of institutions, but it can also represent an extraordinary driving force for the national economy. An enormous challenge but which, all together, we can overcome”.

