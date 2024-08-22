Remembering with a night mass the 299 lives shattered by the earthquake of August 24, 8 years ago and a hope: to turn the spotlight back on the reconstruction of Amatrice that seems like a joke: from construction site to Super Construction Site always among the rubble and ask Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to visit the ghost town.

The appeal is from the mayor of Amatrice Giorgio Cortellesi, in office since 2021 and spectator of construction sites that never started, construction sites that never finished and construction sites interrupted due to the inability of companies to complete them. And so the pain combined with the impotence to give certain answers, become a letter to Giorgia Meloni.

Cortellesi writes

“If you come, it will be a privileged opportunity to be able to directly report and summarize the work we are doing to be able to start again and all the difficulties we have encountered so far, from the super bonus, from the increase in materials, to bureaucracy. I am talking about that reconstruction that in addition to being physical must also be cultural, moral, social, economic. Conditions that if not resolved, contribute and will contribute inexorably to that depopulation of the Apennine areas that in your investiture speech you defined as one of the central battles of your government.

Right now we are talking about “Reconstruction that accelerates” and “the harvest that after so much complicated and complex sowing is coming”. And our first numbers speak clearly: 11 groups started in the historic center, 576 construction sites opened between the center and the hamlets, 118 houses rebuilt”.

The answers never had

But there are some questions that await answers. We have asked for an institutional table to definitively address the issue of the SAE (emergency housing structures), structures owned by the Ministry of Civil Protection built on private land; a table to bring the entire school cycle of the Hotel School back to Amatrice, subjects currently divided in the province and a definitive rule to give certain times to the reconstruction”.

