“The most credible version is that of the responsibility of the French Air Force, with the complicity of the Americans and those who participated in the air war in our skies on the evening of that June 27th”. Giuliano Amato in an interview with Republic he returns to the thesis of Andrea Purgatori – the recently deceased journalist who had dedicated his life to the mysteries of Ustica – and talks about the Ustica massacre of 27 June 1980 in which 81 people died, explaining that the DC9 of Itavia was shot down by a French missile . “We wanted to kill Gaddafi, flying in a Mig of his air force – continues Amato – and the plan envisaged simulating a NATO exercise, with many planes in action, during which a missile should have been launched against the leader Libyan: the exercise was a staging that would have made it possible to pass off the attack as an involuntary accident”.

The former president of the Constitutional Court explains that things went differently: «Gaddafi was warned of the danger and did not get on his plane. And the missile dropped against the Libyan Mig ended up hitting the DC9 of the Itavia which sank with eighty-one innocent people inside. The most accredited hypothesis is that that missile was launched by a French fighter jet departing from an aircraft carrier off the southern coast of Corsica or from the military base of Solenzara, which was very busy that evening – he adds – France has never shed any light on this ». Amato goes right back to the reticence of the French: «I wonder why a young president like Macron, even by birth extraneous to the tragedy of Ustica, doesn’t want to remove the shame that weighs on France – he declares – and can only remove it in two ways: either by demonstrating that this thesis is unfounded or, once its validity has been verified, offering the deepest apologies to Italy and to the families of the victims in the name of its government. Protracted silence doesn’t seem like a solution to me », he concludes.