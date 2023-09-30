Amato undermines the prime minister, let’s prepare the asbestos underwear…

I reread the news and I can’t believe it. Many rumors follow one another among the various newspapers, both paper and online, without forgetting radio and television. It seems that the Honorable President Giorgia Meloni is no longer welcome (too exuberant?) as is the head of the Lega On.le Matteo Salvini (too much and that’s it?) ergo it would be better if we proceed to create a new government presided over by none other than the current President of the Constitutional Court Giuliano Amato (better known as the Thin Doctor) born in 1938, 85 years old.

I will leave aside any other contenders for the various seats because they are just a pour parler, but what instead becomes evident is the formation of a new coalition which would embrace all the opposition and Forza Italia (?), because without its parliamentarians it is not possible to build a majority.

Now let’s move on to what he said Giulio Andreotti: “It is a sin to think badly of others, but we often second-guess ourselves”, what is the purpose of this quote? It serves to express a concept in Europe they know perfectly well that the current coalition would never sign the MES (European Stability Mechanism (which I renamed Systematic Expropriation Mode) then Italy, with insolence, asks every day to be able to distribute the various migrants, who land on our coasts, in all European countries (Meloni asked this also at the UN), in addition to this, the Government carefully evaluates all the various reforms that Europe wants to impose and then you add the rest.

Now that the left even those who don’t live in party circles understand that they are in difficulty, but it is perfectly understood that they have the same need to have power as a person who is lost in the desert and longs for water. I’m very worried about this thing and it leaves me with a suspicion and here’s what it is: in the night (a bit like thieves do) between 9 and 10 July 1992 Beloved he imposed the 6 per thousand tax on all active deposits, he had to raise cash, he was missing 8,000 billion lire so where could he find it immediately?

Now try to think that the Schlein he says that we need to tax assets, Europe wants all houses and therefore all buildings to be put in class D by 2030, replace current cars with electric ones, etc. etc. The stupid question is: who pays? If this is the case, we voters count for little so as not to say anything and if the palace games were to be successful for Beloved & C. then we should wear asbestos underwear and Iron Man armor. I’ll stop here for now. I smelled something burning, but it’s not coming from the kitchen, I checked. See you soon.

Subscribe to the newsletter

