It will be remembered that Giuliano Amato, “the man who entered the pockets of Italians”, managed at the venerable age of 85 to grab yet another seat, the one on Artificial Intelligence. A small miracle of ability that says a lot about the attachment to Power, even in old age. The affair caused some political consequences because the nomination had not been agreed with Meloni who did not fail to point it out, but by then the omelette was done and the “Commission on Artificial Intelligence” – led by Amato – went around the international networks, provoking smiles and ironies.

Furthermore, it was noted that these commissions all over the world are chaired by young people or in any case not by burosaurs of the past who do not even have technical skills. Amato was only able to respond to the right objection with: “I don’t have to build a computer”showing the limits of age even in argumentative clarity.

The government therefore moved in another way and presented a second commission which joins the first, but with almost entirely new names and will be led by Gianluigi Greco, professor of computer science at the University of Calabria. However, wisely – and perhaps a little wickedly – ​​the name has changed to “Coordination Committee for Artificial Intelligence”. In the Italian information magma the news did not have visibility also because it was necessary to distinguish it from the other, that is, the one concerning Amato.

The new commission is under the political control of Undersecretary Alessio Butti to whom Meloni entrusted the delegation to Innovation, after canceling the relevant ministry (without portfolio) that Mario Draghi had given to Vittorio Colao. This new group of experts will have the mission of: “analyzing the impact of Artificial Intelligence and developing the Italian strategic plan with the aim of guiding the development of this technology in a responsible and inclusive way”.

Butti, to remove any doubt, declared: “The committee established in the office of the Undersecretary for Publishing has a vertical investigative mission on the applications of artificial intelligence in the production of fake news and on how to use it to counter its spread”. The Undersecretary then made a point of clarifying and reiterating that the mission will be “vertical” and that is, under the direct control of the government.

That there was a coordinating hand in this initiative can be seen from the fact that there is only one name in common between the two commissions and that is Paolo Benanti, who is a Franciscan friar who teaches ethics of technology at the Pontifical Gregorian University as an extraordinary professor. His doctoral thesis was: The Cyborg. Body and corporeity in the posthuman era, with reference to the Transhumanist theme and deals with “algorethics”, i.e. the ethics of algorithms. Benanti, among other things, is among the 38 experts chosen by the UN to deal with Artificial Intelligence under the direct coordination of the Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Among the names of the new commission there is also that of Marco Camisani Calzolari, a well-known figure from “Striscia la Notizia” as a technology expert who teaches at Tomorrow University.

