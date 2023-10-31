“It appears to me that there was no dissenting voice and that the Prime Minister was irritated not by the choice made by the competent undersecretary, but by the fact that she had not promptly communicated it to her”. He stated this on “Start” on Sky Tg24, Giuliano Amato, president emeritus of the Constitutional Courtresponding to the controversy surrounding his appointment to lead the committee on Artificial Intelligence.

“I then find the controversies that followed to be singular: the Commission is charged with the task of producing a report on the impact of artificial intelligence on the media, newspapers and publishing, not with the task of building an electronic brain”, he continued, observing that in this last case it would have been better to rely on “people who are not even thirty years old”.