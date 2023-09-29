Government, Northern League sources: “Crisis in the air”





Officially everyone denies it and by the majority of Centre-right they reiterate in chorus that the Meloni government will continue without problems until the end of the legislature. At least with the microphone on, because from the top levels of the League someone is starting to say that “there is an air of crisis”. Behind the scenes, in fact, we continue to work on the scenario of an emergency executive, led by Giuliano Amatoformer president of the Constitutional Court.

The chaos over migrants, the arguments with Germany on this very issue and above all the financial storm that could hit Italy (with the spread already rising) due to a maneuver that increases the deficit (something that Brussels doesn’t like at all) increase the rumors of an implosion of the government, like Silvio Berlusconi in 2011. And returning to the funeral of Giorgio Napolitano at Montecitorio a few days ago, on that occasion there were some potential ministers of an emergency executive (which could also be called the Quirinale) which would see the Brothers of Italy in opposition and the League divided.

Giancarlo Giorgetti, as many have noticed, nodded when Amato spoke of “republican responsibility” and therefore could remain at the Mef together with the more moderate part of the Northern League (region presidents in the lead). Antonio Tajani confirmed to Foreign Affairs, obtorto collo, otherwise he would never fit in, with Silvio Berlusconi’s children who, in the event of a crisis, as entrepreneurs, would not want elections but stability.

She would be ready for Justice Anna Finocchiaro, who was also present at the funeral of the President Emeritus. While Paolo Gentiloni he would have already ensured European Affairs, knowing Brussels’ logic well, above all to manage the passages of the Pnrr. For the very delicate Ministry of the Interior there is talk of the return of Marco Minnitiwho in some recent interviews, while stating that Meloni had made mistakes, also said that he understood the moment of great difficulty, both on the economic-financial front and on that of the management of migratory flows.

For the 5 Star Movement, room for moderates Stefano Patuanelli, current group leader in the Senate, who would return to Agricultural Policies. Then within the emergency executive there would certainly also be two weight boxes for Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda. The latter could return to Economic Development. In short, all scenarios are worked and studied in the Palace. Including the fall of the Meloni government and how to avoid early elections.

