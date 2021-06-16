The 2021 season of the DTM opens in Monza and also the adventure of AF Corse in the German series.

The Brianza weekend marks the first outing of GT3 cars in this championship and the team from Piacenza could not miss it with its Ferraris.

The 488 will be branded Red Bull and AlphaTauri thanks to the collaboration with the Milton Keynes team, and the owner Amato Ferrari has high expectations for this new chapter of his team, which over the years has won titles in FIA GT, FIA World Endurance Championship and GT World Challenge, just to name a few of the achievements.

“It is symbolic to start our adventure in the DTM right from Monza, our home race and the home of Ferrari. The DTM is one of the largest racing platforms in the world that combines many factors: Manufacturers, drivers, teams and circuits. I have always followed him with a lot of interest, “Ferrari told the DTM official website.

“It’s a championship of very professional people and where the promoters are really available, plus the fact that the drivers and teams are of the highest level. I think people will have fun watching us.”

For its debut in the 2021 DTM, AF Corse will have three Red Bull drivers. Liam Lawson will be at the wheel of the first car, while Alex Albon and Nick Cassidy will take turns on the second AlphaTauri brand.

“They are three fantastic drivers, very fast, concrete and professional, and who have a great team spirit. As soon as they arrived, they immediately got into the part and it was easy to work with them. It is a real pleasure to have them with us and I hope to be able to celebrate many podiums and victories “.

If you say AF Corse it is automatic to think of Ferrari, intended as a manufacturer from Maranello. A very important commitment that also means responsibility and motivation for any team.

“The collaboration with Ferrari constantly helps us to improve and give our best. We have formed a team especially for the DTM and we are proud that an important partner like Red Bull has chosen AF Corse for this adventure”.

“We will see step by step how this adventure goes, given that the format is new for us. We have always been used to working with crews of several riders, while here we think about individuals “.

“Pit stops will be essential to finish on the podium and try to win, we have to improve by trying and trying again and again, which is the only way to practice and grow.”

Amato Ferrari does not hide and, while admitting that there will be a lot to learn at the debut in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, warns the German rivals.

“We always race to win, as do the others. The goal is to achieve top results and in the DTM it will be no less. We will give our best, as always. For now we are all starting on equal terms, in the team, after the first races we will see who will be better placed than our boys “.