Giuliano Amato: “The ideology of this Right has to do with hostility and resentment”

Julian Beloved he doesn't mince words to define the direction he's taking Italy with this government of Right. “Whoever defends the rights of minorities – explains the former prime minister to Repubblica – comes looked at with hostility. It is perceived as a the Constitutional Court is also an enemy, i.e. the highest guarantee body of the Charter whose task is to also guarantee the rights of prisoners, migrants and homosexuals. In the eyes of the voters of the populist right, the Courts end up appearing as an expression and guarantee of those minorities who disturb their order. We saw it – continues Amato – in Poland and Hungary: the first to be placed blacklisted it was the European Courts, then the national Courts”. And this it can also happen in Italy: “There is nothing to prevent it. In our country it is considered inconceivable, but it could happen.”

The former Prime Minister of the Constitutional Court looks at Giorgia's “movement”. Melons with concern. “That of the Brothers of Italy and the League we continue to call it right, but he certainly doesn't have the political culture of Reagan or Thatcher or Major. It's something else, that it has to do with the ideology of hostility and resentment“. The Prime Minister managed, according to Amato, to “collect discontent of various kinds: the losers of a distant battle, those nostalgic for a fascism that no longer exists, and the losers of today, that enormous prairie of resentment fueled by economic and social hardship, as well as from intolerance for the new rights“.

