Giuliano Amato rejects Meloni’s premiership and brings out two underestimated key points

The Meloni government works on reforms, Minister Casellati pushes for the prime ministership and the first drafts of the law appear. But from Julian Beloved comes a clear warning to the premier: “That reform is wrong and presents serious mistakes“. The head emeritus of the Consulta argues his thoughts in an interview with Radio Radicale. “I have always been – says Amato – in favor of the chancellorship which assumes the model of the Federal Republic of Germany. Because it has the characteristic of strengthen the Prime Minister respect to ministers, choosing them and being able to revoke them. This avoids the enclave of political representatives which blocks the Council of Ministers”.

“Well different however – continues Amato – is the premiership. The desire to bring the Prime Minister to the point of get him elected directly by the people it’s a real one forcing who has serious malfunctions. In a democratic system with a parliament there must be one majority which supports the premier. If this loses the confidence of the parliament with the premiership there is however stability in the sense that technically it doesn’t fall but he can do nothing more because the laws would not be voted and thus would block the country. Israel he had announced this similar reform and then he has revoked“.

