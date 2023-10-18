Giuliano Amato, from the Consulta to the algorithms. It will dictate the line on the risks of AI

The government Melons he made his choice, the armchair of president of the “algorithm commission” was offered to Giuliano Beloved. In all likelihood, the 85-year-old former head of the Consulta will dictate the line on the problem of the impact of artificial intelligence on creative professions. Algorithms, in other words – we read in Repubblica – seem capable of emulate many of the abilities of humans. To focus on these dynamics on the Italian market, the Presidency of the Council will launch an investigative commission. And Undersecretary Alberto Barachini (responsible for Publishing of the Meloni government, promoter of the initiative) in these hours has offered the position of president of the Commission to a personality of proven authority: Giuliano Amato.

The government’s objective – continues Repubblica – is to bring in the former Prime Minister and former President of the Constitutional Court leading the investigative commission which will have to draw up a report on the phenomenon. The report will try to understand how many jobs are at risk – for example in journalism – and what countermeasures the government can take. Alongside algorithms, another variable worries the publishing world. Piracy continues to steal protected content, from matches to TV dramas to newspapers. The Fapav-Ipsos investigation estimates the damage that pirates cause to national wealth (the GDP) at 716 million and the shortfall for the tax authorities at 319 million. The price that the publishers of the printed paper they pay to illegal newsstands. There loss of turnover is estimated at at least 250 million euros per year.

