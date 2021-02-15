Amath Ndiaye arrived on the island with two premises: one, he did not arrive with the striker band, and two, his full recovery from a major injury made him a mystery.

Both questions have been resolved favorably. After four consecutive games scoring, he has stood out as the top vermilion gunner with 7 goals, one more than Dani Rodríguez and Abdón, who have entered a scoring drought.

Rayo Vallecano, Girona, Albacete and Espanyol have been his victims in recent days with special incidence against Girona and Albacete because their two goals gave the team 6 points.

Paradoxically, the day he becomes the team’s top scorer, with his goal against Espanyol, stands out more for what was missed than for what was scored. On three occasions, Diego López missed three clear scoring chances that could give another destination to the three points of the match that Espanyol won.

Aware of this, Amath Ndiaye ‘blamed’ the Espanyol goalkeeper: “Diego López has been good, he has gotten three good deeds from me,” adding, after the defeat that “we have to continue working to prepare for the next home game, we must think already in the three points against Almería “.

Amath leads the list with 7 goals, followed by Dani Rodríguez and Abdón with 6 and Salva Sevilla with 5; a distribution of goals in a choral team that, after the defeat against Espanyol, already considers the victory against Almería necessary next Sunday at the Visit Mallorca Estadi.