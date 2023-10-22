French and Italian experts have proven that a painting bought online by French collectors this year without knowing its history is in fact a work of art by the Italian Renaissance painter and architect Raphael, dating back to his meeting with Leonardo da Vinci around the year 1505.

“When I saw the image of the work on the Internet for the first time, it caught my attention,” says one of the collectors, who asked to remain anonymous.

Collectors bought it from a gallery in London for 30,000 pounds (36,000 US dollars).

“When we received the painting, it was even more touching,” he recalls, even though it was in poor condition.

After believing that it was a painting from the school of Leonardo da Vinci, the collector sought the expertise of Annalisa Di Maria, a member of a UNESCO team of experts in the Italian city of Florence, who confirmed the work’s attribution to Raphael last September.

“Amazing craftsmanship”

This man in his thirties, a collector like his father, explains that redefining the proportions of the painting “does not change anything in its spiritual beauty,” expressing his desire to share this “exceptional” discovery with the general public by depositing it in a museum.

The experts’ conclusions, available online, were published in the specialized journal “ISTE, Open Science, Arts et Sciences”, whose editorial committee includes Philippe Walter, director of the National Center for Scientific Research in France and former director of the Louvre Laboratory.

After countless analyses, including infrared imaging of carbon layers hidden by paint pigments, experts were able to attribute the painting to Raphael, the alias of the artist Raffaello Sanzio (1483-1520), Di Maria explains.

These analyses, “based on the latest developments in science, shed particular light” on “the formal adjustments made by the painter up to the final version of the work, and his technique +Spolvero+ (+Spolvero+), i.e. the transfer of a drawing from its first medium to its final medium,” As is the case with the Mona Lisa painting by Leonardo da Vinci, according to the expert.

Two other copies of the painting “Magdalene” were discovered, one of which is attributed to Perugino, who was Raphael’s teacher and then his assistant.

Di Maria confirms that the painting, which Raphael painted on a poplar wood panel measuring 46 x 33 centimetres, “is characterized by great mastery and amazing craftsmanship in execution, which attests, in addition to the elements Da Vinci effect

Searches in the archives of the city of Florence also made it possible to trace the source of the painting, which was “considered lost,” according to the expert.

Before French collectors bought it, the painting “belonged to a private collection in the north of England and ended up at a small auction, where the London gallery bought it thinking it was a painting from the school of Leonardo da Vinci,” according to Nathalie Bobis, another expert specializing in applied mathematics in Renaissance art.

This discovery “shows the influence of Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519) on Raphael, who had moved away from the school of Perugino” at the time of their meeting and adopted his method known as “sfumato,” which is the accumulation of very thin layers of transparent, monochromatic enamel, according to the two experts.

This work was probably inspired by Chiara Fancelli, Perugino’s wife, to whom the Magdalene in the Pitti Palace in Florence is attributed.

None of the experts wanted to estimate the value of the “Magdalene” painting that was found.