Fabrizio Giraudo passed away today during the Italian speed cup at Misano. The 46-year-old from Fossano (CN) was involved in the Italian Amateur Trophy, RR Cup category, 1000 class.

Giraudo was involved in a contact between several riders on the straight at the end of the first lap of the race. Despite the timely intervention of the rescuers, he sadly passed away. The IMF, the promoter of the Trophy and the Misano World Circuit have decided to cancel the event in respect of the tragedy that occurred.

IMF President Giovanni Copioli said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of an enthusiast and practitioner. We join the pain of his family and loved ones, to whom we offer our deepest condolences”.