An astronomer at the University of California Riverside (UCR) in the US and a group of amateur astronomers have discovered a gas giant planet with common tools for stargazing.

The planet, TOI-2180 b, is the same diameter as Jupiter but nearly three times as massive. Researchers believe it contains 105 times the mass of Earth in elements heavier than helium and hydrogen. Nothing like it exists in our solar system.

Details of the discovery were published in the Astronomical Journal and featured at the American Astronomical Society’s virtual press event.

“TOI-2180 b is such an exciting planet to find,” said UCR astronomer Paul Dalba, who helped confirm the planet’s existence. “The planet achieves the trio of: 1- having an orbit of several hundred days; 2- being relatively close to Earth (379 light-years is considered close for an exoplanet) and 3- being able to see it transit in front of its star. It is very rare for astronomers to discover a planet that ticks all three of these boxes.”

Dalba also explained that the planet is special because it takes 261 days to complete one journey around its star, a relatively long time compared to many known gas giants outside our solar system. Its relative proximity to Earth and the brightness of the star it orbits also make it likely that astronomers can learn more about the star.

To locate exoplanets, which orbit stars other than our Sun, NASA’s TESS satellite observes a part of the sky for a month and then moves on. Briefly, the satellite looks for changes in the brightness of stars, which occur when a planet passes in front of a star.

“The general rule is that we need to see three ‘falls’ or transits before we believe we’ve found a planet,” said Dalba. A single transit event can be caused by a telescope or a star disguised as a planet. For these reasons, TESS is not focused on these one-time traffic events. However, a small group of amateur astronomers are.

Examining the TESS data, Tom Jacobs, a member of the group and a former US Navy officer, saw the light of the star TOI-2180 dim just once. His group alerted Dalba, who specializes in studying planets that take a long time to orbit their stars.

Using the Lick Observatory’s Automated Planet Finder Telescope, Dalba and his colleagues observed the planet’s gravitational tug on the star, which allowed them to calculate the mass of TOI-2180 and estimate a range of possibilities for its orbit.

Hoping to observe a second transit event, Dalba organized a campaign using 14 different telescopes on three continents in the northern hemisphere. Over the course of 11 days in August 2021, the effort resulted in 20,000 images of the star TOI-2180, although none of them reliably detected the planet.

However, the campaign led the group to estimate that TESS will see the planet transit its star again in February, when they plan a follow-up study. Funding for Dalba’s research is provided by the National Science Foundation’s Astronomy and Astrophysics Postdoctoral Fellowship Program.

The group of “planet hunters” collect publicly available data from NASA satellites like TESS and look for unique transit events. While professional astronomers use algorithms to process a lot of data automatically, the Visual Survey Group uses a program that was created to inspect telescope data with the naked eye.

