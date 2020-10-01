Our Spain correspondent used the lockdown to become an amateur radio operator. Now is the time to chat – about Corona.

EL BARRACO taz | “Good day. Eco Alfa 4 Hotel India Hotel on reception ”, I speak into the hand microphone and actually get a first answer. Gradually, a few more voices respond. A lively conversation ensues.

EA4HIH is my callsign as a amateur radio operator. I used the lockdown to work my way through Ohm’s law, through circuits, antenna technology and abbreviations such as CEPT, IARU or VHF. After passing the exam, I am now one of the oldest virtual community: the three million amateur radio operators worldwide, 31,500 of them in Spain. Now I chat without internet, just like that over the airwaves.

Otherwise, fans of the somewhat tinny voices from small speakers are often about technology and reception quality. But nowadays – how could it be otherwise – most of the conversations revolve around the virus. And with that the question “Why does Spain have such high numbers of infections, although we had the toughest lockdown and are wearing masks?”

“It’s down to our southern way of life”, everyone quickly agrees. “What is considered social distance in Spain is normal in countries like Sweden,” adds one.

Greetings “from the border to the exclusion zone”

Nationwide, around 770,000 infections and around 31,800 deaths have been registered in Spain since the beginning of the crisis. On Wednesday, for example, there were 11,016 infections and 177 deaths. Almost three quarters of the new cases of infection were recorded in the capital, according to the government. Many districts are partially cordoned off under stricter Corona rules; the exit restrictions are now to be extended to the entire city area.

“On the street with a mask, to then take it off with coffee or beer in the pub”, explains another radio operator, who greets “from the border to the exclusion zone”. He lives in a district of Madrid where the new mobility restrictions do not yet apply; actually just around the corner from me, even if we have never met personally.

Because since I’ve been a radio operator, I’ve rarely been to Madrid. First I was on vacation and then often in a house on a campsite 100 kilometers outside. Most recently we were even stuck there in quarantine after there was a Covid case on the square.

“Many felt too safe when the lockdown was over. Family celebrations, meetings with friends … without the appropriate security measures. Now we’re paying for it, ”explains a radio operator from Medina del Campo. A few weeks ago, he thought the general mask requirement and the cancellation of village and town festivals were excessive. Now he is also horrified: “In the first wave we were the model example in Castilla y León. We hardly had any cases. Now we are at the forefront of new infections. “

Plenty of time for long conversations on 145,700 megahertz

Now there are even considerable restrictions in the central Spanish town of Medina del Campo, with a population of 20,000. This leaves plenty of time for long conversations at 145,700 megahertz. This is the frequency of the relay antenna on a mountain in the Sierra de Paramera in central Spain, with the help of which our transmission range is significantly increased.

A colleague from Ávila takes responsibility for politics. “The opening went too fast; everything to stimulate the tourism industry again. And they haven’t prepared anything for the second wave, ”he says. “That’s how I see it, I am sure you can also disagree,” he says, almost like an apology. Because actually the international amateur radio code says that politics and religion are taboo, so as not to offend anyone. But with more than 10,000 new cases and over 100 deaths in Spain every day, it does not occur to anyone to contradict him – no matter what political color he is.

When our Covid test turned out negative and the quarantine was lifted, one of my usual contacts from a southern suburb of Madrid recommended: “Stay where you are.” Just not back to the capital region, Europe’s covid hotspot par excellence. He is “worried about my two children who go to university and high school”. He himself only goes outside to work and to go shopping. Spain has regained its grip on fear of infection.

“I go for a walk with my wife in the mountains, where we don’t meet anyone,” says a radio operator from a village not far from our campsite. Far from his home station, he naturally has a handheld radio dangling from his backpack. “Hacer radio” – “Make radio” – as it is called in radio operator jargon in Spain, is always an option everywhere.

Hike towards Funkschatten

I hear him worse and worse. He wanders somewhere in the direction of the radio shadow and reaches the relay only poorly. To say goodbye, there is a “73” rescued from the Morse era in the “modern” radiotelephone (greetings). At some point we will definitely meet again at 145,700. And the Corona topic will probably remain with us for a long time.