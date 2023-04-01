An amateur prospector has found a huge gold nugget worth 240,000 AUD (R$ 850,000) in Australia.

Discovered in the state of Victoria, in an area known as the “Golden Triangle”, the gold-filled rock weighs 4.6 kg, with the precious metal making up 2.6 kg.

Called the “Lucky Strike Nugget”, the gold specimen was taken to the Lucky Strike Gold prospecting shop late last year and fell into the hands of shop owner Darren Kamp, who appraised it.

“When it hit my hand, my jaw dropped,” Kamp said. “It was just amazing. A once-in-a-lifetime discovery.”

Kamp has been in the gold prospecting business for 43 years and said he has “never seen a rock this size with that much gold.” People often go to the store with a stone that looks like gold but isn’t, she added.

The man who found the rock initially only took half of it to be appraised and asked Kamp if there could be 10,000 AUD (£10,000) worth of gold in it.

The rock was very dirty, so the prospector, who doesn’t want to be named, couldn’t see the gold on the outside, and he broke it in two because he thought there would be a gold nugget inside, Kamp said. Once cleaned, “you could see the gold coming out of the rock everywhere,” he said.

The miner used a Minelab Equinox 800 detector that cost AUD 1,200 (£1,000), Kamp said.

The largest specimen of gold Kamp found was a 24-ounce piece, which would now be worth around AUD 70,000. He said that about 10 years ago, a friend of his found a 600-ounce gold nugget.

One gram (0.035 ounces) of gold currently costs around AUD 94 (Rs. “It’s worth looking for,” Kamp said. “You only need two little pieces and you basically have 200 Australian dollars.”

The discovery of rich gold deposits in the Ballarat and Bendigo regions of Victoria in 1851 led to a series of gold rushes in Australia in the 1850s.

It was common for fortune hunters to find huge nuggets, the largest being the “Holtermann Nugget”, which weighed over 90 kg.