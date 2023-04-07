Mexico.- After a career in the mexican soccergood or bad, that will be decided by all the teams to which it whistled, Roberto Garcia Orozco Now he is dedicated to carrying out the work of a referee in regional and amateur tournaments to continue exercising what he has learned for years in the MX League. But in his most recent appearance it did not go well at all to the point of being

attacked by players

This week Roberto García Orozo, a referee who came to wear a FIFA badge, was invited to whistle the Holy Week tournament in Tezontepec de Aldama in Hidalgo but things got out of control and it is that apparently his participation was not to the taste of the players who at the end of the game decided to attack him.

Through social networks, a video has been shared where the whistler is seen finishing the duel and leaving with his refereeing body when players quickly approach him with the intention of speaking loudly and something else, in a first attempt they were able to stop them but when García Orozo left the field the attacks returned.

In the clip, the referee tries to run away but they block his way and launch kicks and punches, including Roberto García Orozco himself. In addition to amateur players also launched against him looking to hit him. After a few minutes he was able to get out without much damage.

We recommend you read

So far, the authorities have not released anything about it, apparently there were no detainees, Roberto García Orozco has not ruled on it either.