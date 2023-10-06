Genoa – Another success for Ligurian football. The next edition of Regions Tournament it will be played in Liguria. This was decided by the board of directors of the Amateur League of which the Genoese Giulio Ivaldi is the national vice-president.

The longest running and most important youth football event in the world of amateurs is reserved for the representatives of the categories Under 19, Under 17, Under 15 men and women’s football: the matches will be played from 22 to 29 March 2024 in around twenty Ligurian fields from Ventimiglia to Sarzana. The five-a-side football tournament will be played in Calabria from 24 April to 1 May.