Emotions flared considerably on Saturday at a football match in Zoetermeer. Several players and supporters had to run for their safety and blows were thrown. The police arrived a little later, according to the visitors’ trainer with no fewer than nine police cars. “We ensured that everything became calm again,” said a spokesperson.
Hans Beukema, Thomas Bosman
Latest update:
16:07
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Amateur #duel #hand #players #supporters #clash #police #cars