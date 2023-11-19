Emotions flared considerably on Saturday at a football match in Zoetermeer. Several players and supporters had to run for their safety and blows were thrown. The police arrived a little later, according to the visitors’ trainer with no fewer than nine police cars. “We ensured that everything became calm again,” said a spokesperson.
