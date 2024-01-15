The amateur driver Carles Falcón (Tarragona, 45 years old) died this Monday, January 15 in Spain as a result of neurological damage caused by cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of his accident in the second stage of the 2024 Dakar Rally last Sunday, January 7. January. The TwinTrail Racing team confirmed this afternoon the death of the motorcyclist after doctors considered that his situation was irreversible.

Falcón had been transferred to Spain on January 12 by medical plane and had since been admitted to the ICU of an unspecified hospital and location to respect the family's desire for privacy. The rider, who was participating in his second Dakar Rally, had to be revived at the scene of the accident. In the first instance, he was transferred by medical helicopter, in serious condition, to the Al Duwadimi hospital, in the province of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, where he was put into an induced coma. The motorcyclist, who was left without a pulse and unconscious after the blow, had the incident at kilometer 448 of the 461 kilometer special, which began at 7:20 local time in Al Hanakiyah. The impact occurred at 3:52 p.m. and another competitor was the one who immediately alerted assistance, who took 16 minutes to go to the scene. As a result of the blow to the head, he suffered a cervical fracture and head trauma with cerebral edema.

The pilot's team reported on the 8th that the planned operation to repair the fracture of the C2 vertebra was postponed since the most immediate priority was to reduce the edema. The doctors also confirmed other injuries to those already known: fracture of five ribs, left wrist and clavicle. The Catalan was admitted the same morning on Sunday the 7th to the Riyadh hospital in the Intensive Care Unit awaiting surgery. Upon his transfer to Spain, the doctors had not yet been able to operate on the pilot.

Falcón left his job as a computer engineer a few years ago to dedicate himself to the world of adventure motorcycles, accompanying his friend Isaac Feliu on the Dakar adventure in both 2022 and 2024. Together they promoted the TwinTrail Racing Team project, financed in part with the support of his more than 800 followers. “Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorcycles. He has left us doing something that was his dream, running the Dakar. He was enjoying it, he was happy on the motorcycle. We must remember him for his smile and for the happiness he generated in everyone,” his team shared.

“Motorcycle instructor and motorcycle travel guide out of passion. There are many who have learned alongside him. He taught with patience, energy and happiness, he made everyone enjoy the motorcycle. “This is what he has left us and we will always keep with us, all of us who have been close to him, family, friends, colleagues and supporters,” the statement continues.

Since 1979, 78 deaths have been recorded in the Dakar, 46 of them non-competitors. Falcón is the fourth competitor and third motorcyclist to die since the event was moved to Saudi Arabia. Last year, an Italian spectator died during the ninth stage of the rally. The family and team of the Catalan pilot have asked that privacy be respected in the farewell events that will take place in the coming days.

