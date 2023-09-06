In the tourist and popular seaside resort of Acapulco, in the Mexican Pacificamateur archaeologists have given themselves the task of providing protection and safeguarding the vestiges of a 334-hectare pre-Hispanic city, where 38 petroglyphs, circular calendars, and the representation of a rain deity stand out.

This archaeological zone is located 13 kilometers from the city center, one of the main tourist destinations in Mexico for its attractive beaches.

For the residents, this place has become something sacred, so they themselves, together with the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), take care of the place, thus avoiding looting and vandalism of the rock works within the area as well as conserving it.

It consisted of large structures, now lost due to the growth of the urban sprawl in the 70s of the last century.

Among the pieces, a petroglyph of a monkey stands out, which they say is similar to one from the Nazca culture in Peru. For this reason, archeology fans have created a theory that this was possible thanks to a traveler who took these figures from one place to another, so that the figure of a ship manned by a ship can also be seen in archaeological zones of Acapulco. be placed by visitors.

“As fans of archeology, (we believe that) we have exchanged shapes and figures that we took here in (the state of) Guerrero and they have sent us the same shapes that have been found in Peru, in Egypt, in some other places in America Latina”, the researcher and environmentalist Rubén Mendoza told EFE his version.

They were places to perform rituals

He explained that the findings are in different areas of Cerro de La Bola, a place where a pyramid of the Yope culture used to be, which was used, according to the theory, for rituals related to water, rain and fertility.

View of an archaeological piece discovered in a lost indigenous city.

According to INAH data, this site originates from the end of the Early Classic period (around AD 400), while the heyday took place during the Epiclassic (600-900) and was abandoned during the early Postclassic (900-1200).



This settlement, added the institution, was part of a much larger one, established in the lower and flat parts to the north.

“It consisted of large structures, now lost due to the growth of the urban sprawl in the 70s of the last century, and a ritual area of ​​petroglyphs, which are found in the part open to the public,” says the official INAH website.

Favorite place to climb

But despite the years, there are still vestiges of the civilization that some settled in Acapulco, toAlthough many of them show great wear caused by the acid and paint that visitors sometimes put on them.

For people who do extreme activities, this archaeological zone has already become a favorite place for being ideal for climbing because it is between 25 and 275 meters above sea level and is approximately 3 kilometers high.

View of the area where a lost indigenous city was discovered.

Scholars have concluded that the stone on the hill was a form of signaling for the ancestors. “It was a sign where they had to go and touch that stone, to know that they were sure that the place was done,” Mendoza emphasized.

