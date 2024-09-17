Three braided snakes of hair run down Kubwimana Seleman’s head, leaving concave gaps in the air. “It’s not easy to keep it like this, I have to do it twice a week,” she laughs. Seleman is 27 years old and a budding artist on the Rwandan cultural scene. Her hair is a work of art in itself. “It’s the most beautiful thing in the world, and I’m sure it will be a great addition to my hair.” amasunzu, but with a modern touch with dreadlocks to adapt to the times,” says the painter.

Seleman is a trendsetter. The artist is part of a small community of young people who seem to be starting to make the trend amasunzu on the streets of Rwanda, more than 100 years later. “I incorporate culture into my works,” Seleman sums up. “People of my generation ask me why I return to Rwandan culture. I don’t want to copy everything that is seen on social media, which is the product of colonialism,” he adds.

Symbol of Tutsi hegemony

In December 1896, Yuhi V Musinga acceded to the throne of the Kingdom of Rwanda. In pictures from that time he is seen with a neat hairstyle. amasunzu. By the end of the 19th century, the Tutsi monarchy that ruled the country had turned the hairstyle into a symbol of royalty and identity. “The amasunzu “It was the exclusive haircut of Rwandans, for both men and women, and even for children,” explains Vivaldi Ngenzi, director of the Rwanda Museum of Art, located in the former presidential palace in Kigali.

The hairstyle amasunzu It was a sign of a man’s power, nobility and prestige in the kingdom. Its importance was such that there were even competitions to see who could look the best, since the hairstyle gave the image of a warrior and protector of the people. The symbolism was different for women. “Their hairstyle revealed their marital status,” says Ngenzi. Women began to wear it in adolescence, usually between the ages of 16 and 18, as a symbol of virginity and a sign of readiness for marriage.

But above all, show off the amasunzu It was a sign of obedience to the monarchical regime and belonging to a high social class. The Tutsis wore it with pride and those who did not wear it were considered subversive citizens by the authorities of the time.

People of my generation ask me why I am returning to Rwandan culture. I don’t want to copy everything that is seen on social media, which is the fruit of colonialism. Kubwimana Seleman, Rwandan artist

When the Germans arrived in Rwanda in 1896, they relied on King Yuhi V Musinga to establish their colony, respecting in return his status as monarch and his traditions. The arrival of the Belgians ended the Kingdom of Rwanda and the power of the Tutsis, and banished the amasunzu. Until today.

The 1994 genocide against the Tutsis marked the point of greatest division in the country. After its end, for the first time since the monarchy, a Tutsi returned to power, Paul Kagame. In a country torn apart by hatred between neighbours, the leader of the Rwandan Patriotic Front has imposed a national identity based on pre-colonial cultural symbols. The Rwandan government has revived traditions of the Tutsi monarchy: on the website of tourist promotion of the country is promoted amasunzu or the dance intore. Although perhaps the one who has contributed to the hairstyle being talked about more outside Rwandan borders is the Mexican-Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o, who wore an elaborate amasunzu at the 2018 Oscars ceremony, during the promotion of the film Black Panther.

In the push to recover tradition and make it attractive to generations born after the genocide, artists like Seleman have recovered the amasunzu as a symbol of pride for the local culture. “I am very proud of my culture, and I also try to wear traditional costumes at exhibitions,” he says.

The reality is that the hairstyle is still associated with a certain social class. If in ancient times it was associated with powerful men, today it is linked to artists living in Kigali who can modernize the tradition. “Artists in Rwanda play an important role in the society and social, political and economic history of the country,” says Ngenzi. “The return of the amasunzu “It is a symbol of self-esteem and affirmation for artists. It is the way for artists to confirm their identity as Rwandans,” he adds.

In total, there are more than 30 types of hairstyles amasunzu different, all characterized by being long and firm, as if they were steep hills. To achieve this, the hair is cut diagonally, in a gradient, and left to grow for months.

To look perfect, constant care and a good hairdresser are needed. Seleman goes twice a week to the Wamunigga hair salon, which has been working for 11 years. amasunzu. “I’ve been asked for it ever since I started. I do see an increase, especially among artists,” says owner Didier Nsabimana. The hairdresser spends 50 minutes with each client, and tries to innovate to adapt the hairstyle to current tastes. All the clients are men. “Women don’t want it, but we try to attract them,” says Nsabimana.

Kubwimana Seleman posed next to her works from the series ‘A Day in the Life’, showing the back of her ‘amasunzu’ hairstyle, on February 17 in Kigali. David Soler

When he started using the amasunzu, Seleman used to pay 7,000 Rwandan francs, or around five euros, for each session, but he switched to this local hairdresser, who charges him seven times less. Now he is trying to learn himself to save that money. In Rwanda, GDP per capita does not reach 1,000 euros a year, so being able to show off a amasunzu perfect is reserved only for people with good income.

“People stare at me and start talking, I attract attention,” the painter admits. “At an art exhibition the public understands it, but in the village they look at me strangely and say I look like an old man. They know the history of the tradition, but they don’t understand why it is used now,” he explains.

At the Envision Media Arts Collective studio, Seleman retouches a part of his latest collection, titled A day in the life. Each of the 98 paintings is brightly coloured and features a tiny person performing a daily task. “People work very hard, but society doesn’t see these people, whom I like to depict as small. We have to look at the details,” says the painter. “My old collection used to talk about peace and unity. Now there is security, we work and we seek to develop the country. Rwandans are normal people. When you are free and at peace you can go wherever you want.” Behind him, Kagame appears to be watching him with a grin from ear to ear, in a portrait made by a colleague.

You can follow Future Planet in X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.