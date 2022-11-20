The expected American Music Awards 2022 are about to be broadcast and promise to surprise viewers at this next gala. One of the groups that caused surprise by confirming their presence at the event was Tomorrow x together, which will compete with other artists of the k-pop genre.

When are the 2022 AMAs?

To the surprise of music and soccer fans, the American Music Awards will take place this Sunday, November 20, on the same date that viewers will enjoy the Qatar 2022 World Cup ceremony.

The American Music Awards and the Qatar World Cup will take place on the same day. Photo: composition LR/ @AMA/ @MundialQatar

What time are the 2022 AMAs?

The 2022 American Music Awards red carpet will kick off at 8:00 pm (Pacific Time). This is a list where you will be able to tune in to the event, depending on the country you reside in.

United States: 11:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), 8:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)

Mexico: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador, Colombia and Peru: 11.00 pm

Chile and Argentina: 1.00 am on November 21

Spain: 5.00 am on November 21.

What channel are the 2022 American Music Awards on?

The gala that rewards musical work in the international arena will be broadcast LIVE and DIRECT through the ABC signal. In this way, all cities in the United States will enjoy watching their favorite artists minute by minute.

2022 American Music Awards: artists to perform. Photo: ABC

How to watch TNT LIVE?

Do you already know who is your favourite? If you don’t want to miss the presentation of the artist you most admire, you have to tune in to the TNT broadcast LIVE.

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD), 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD), Channel 730 (HD), Channel 595 (SD), Channel 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), Channel 590 (HD), Channel 53 (SD), Channel 1504 (HD).

How to watch TNT Series LIVE?

Several viewers prefer to watch this show in the original language. For this reason, they can also tune in to TNT Series, a channel where content from the Peacock, TNT Go, Movistar Play and DirecTV GO platforms can be accessed.

Movistar TV (Peru): channel 595 (SD) and channel 870 (HD)

Claro TV (Peru): channel 53 (SD) and channel 1540 (HD)

DirecTV (Peru): channel 502 and channel 1502 (HD).

TNT Series will broadcast this music mega-event in America.

How to watch TNT GO LIVE?

To the joy of Peruvians, the TNT GO EN VIVO signal will be available in Spanish throughout the country and this is the list of channels where you can tune in to the 2022 American Music Awards gala.

Direct TV: Channel 502 (SD), 1502 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD), Channel 730 (HD), Channel 595 (SD), Channel 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), Channel 590 (HD), Channel 53 (SD), Channel 1504 (HD).

How to watch ABC LIVE?

If you want to see the complete programming of the American Music Awards but you reside in a city located in the United States, you can go to the ABC digital signal. This channel will broadcast the mega event through a live stream on its website.

Prestigious American chain will be in charge of the transmission of the AMAs 2022.

How to vote for the 2022 American Music Awards?

In this event, the participation of the public is essential, so it is expected that there will be thousands of voters from all over the world on the American Music Awards website and networks.

If you want to vote for your favorite k-pop, you must enter voteamas.com. On the other hand, if you already have your artist but belongs to another musical genre, you must follow these steps and vote through the Twitter platform.

Name of the artist, song or album you want to vote for

Award category name

Add the hashtag #AMAs.

Where will the 2022 American Music Awards take place?

The city chosen to carry out the American Music Award show is Los Angeles, California. The Microsoft Theater is the place that will receive all the selected stars in the different musical categories.

Korean group BTS has garnered nine AMAs awards from 2018 to 2021. Photo: LR/AMAs composition

AMAs 2022: full list of nominees

Artist of the Year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyonce

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd.

new artist of the year

Dove Cameron

gayle

latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacey.

collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” cast – “We don’t talk about Bruno”

Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold heart – PNAU remix”

Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait for U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, “Stay”

touring artist

Bad Bunny

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Elton John

The Rolling Stones.

Music video

Adele – “Easy on me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – “I behave pretty”

Harry Styles – “As it was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift – “All too well: the short film”.

male pop artist

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd.

female pop artist

Adele

Beyonce

Doja Cat

lizzo

Taylor Swift.

Pop duo or group

bts

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic.

pop album

Adele – “30”

Bad Bunny – “A summer without you”

Beyonce – “Renaissance”

Harry Styles – “Harry’s house”

Taylor Swift – “Red (Taylor’s version)”

The Weeknd – “Dawn FM”.

Pop song

Adele – “Easy on me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz (Cast of “Encanto”), “We don’t talk about Bruno”

Harry Styles – “As it was”

Lizzo – “About damn time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”.

male country artist

Chris Stapleton

cody johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes.

female country artist

Carrie Underwood

lainey wilson

maren morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift.

Country duo or group

Dan + Shay

Lady A.

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band.

country album

Carrie Underwood – “Denim & rhinestones”

Luke Combs – “Growin’ up”

Cody Johnson – “Human: the double album”

Taylor Swift – “Red (Taylor’s version)”

Walker Hayes – “Country stuff: the album”.

country song

Chris Stapleton – “You should probably leave”

Cody Johnson – “’Til you can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ’bout you”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan – “Buy dirt”

Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on you”.

Male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

kendrick lamar

lil baby

Lil Durk.

female hip hop artist

Cardi B.

Glorilla

latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj.

hip hop album

Future – “I never liked you”

Gunna – “DS4EVER”

Kendrick Lamar – “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Lil Durk – “7220″

Polo G – “Hall of fame 2.0”.

hip hop song

Future ft. Drake and Tems – “Wait for u”

Jack Harlow – “First class”

Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”

Latto – “Big energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry baby”.

R&B male artist

brent faiyaz

Chris Brown

Givēon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd.

female hip hop artist

Beyonce

Doja Cat

munilong

Summer Walker

SZA.

R&B album

Beyonce – “Renaissance”

Drake – “Honestly, nevermind”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An evening with Silk Sonic”

Summer Walker – “Still over it”

The Weeknd – “Dawn FM”.

R&B song

Beyonce – “Break my soul”

Muni Long – “Hrs and hrs”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin out the window”

SZA – “I hate u”

Wizkid ft. Themes – “Essence”.

male latin artist

Bad Bunny

farruko

J Balvin

jhayco

Raw Alejandro.

female latin artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Carol G.

Rosalia.

Latin duo or group

Sergio Lizárraga MS Band

50 caliber

Armed Link

firm group

Yahritza and its Essence.

latin album

Bad Bunny – “A Summer Without You”

Farruko – “The 167″

J Balvin – “Jose”

Rauw Alejandro – “Vice versa”

Rosalia – “Motomami”.

latin song

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – “I behave pretty”

Becky G x Karol G – “MAMIII”

Karol G – “Provence”

Rauw Alejandro – “All of you”

Sebastián Yatra – “Two little caterpillars”.

rock artist

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers.

rock song

Foo Fighters – “Love dies young”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Kate Bush – “Running up that hill (a deal with god)”

Maneskin – “Beggin”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black summer”.

rock album

Coldplay – “Music of the spheres”

Ghost, “Impera”

Imagine Dragons – “Mercury – act 1”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Mainstream sellout”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Unlimited love.”

inspirational artist

Anne Wilson

For King & Country

Katy Nichole

Matthew West

Phil Wickham.

gospel artist

CeCe Winans

DOE

E. Dewey Smith

Maverick City Music

Tamela Mann.

Dance/Electronic Artist

diplo

marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

The Chainsmokers

Pot.

Soundtrack

“Elvis”

“Charm”

“Sing 2”

“Stranger things: soundtrack” from the Netflix series, season 4

“Top Gun: Maverick”.

afrobeat artist

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

Items

wizkid.

kpop artist