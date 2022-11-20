The expected American Music Awards 2022 are about to be broadcast and promise to surprise viewers at this next gala. One of the groups that caused surprise by confirming their presence at the event was Tomorrow x together, which will compete with other artists of the k-pop genre.
When are the 2022 AMAs?
To the surprise of music and soccer fans, the American Music Awards will take place this Sunday, November 20, on the same date that viewers will enjoy the Qatar 2022 World Cup ceremony.
What time are the 2022 AMAs?
The 2022 American Music Awards red carpet will kick off at 8:00 pm (Pacific Time). This is a list where you will be able to tune in to the event, depending on the country you reside in.
- United States: 11:00 p.m. (Eastern Time), 8:00 p.m. (Pacific Time)
- Mexico: 10:00 p.m.
- Ecuador, Colombia and Peru: 11.00 pm
- Chile and Argentina: 1.00 am on November 21
- Spain: 5.00 am on November 21.
What channel are the 2022 American Music Awards on?
The gala that rewards musical work in the international arena will be broadcast LIVE and DIRECT through the ABC signal. In this way, all cities in the United States will enjoy watching their favorite artists minute by minute.
How to watch TNT LIVE?
Do you already know who is your favourite? If you don’t want to miss the presentation of the artist you most admire, you have to tune in to the TNT broadcast LIVE.
- DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD), 1502 (HD)
- Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD), Channel 730 (HD), Channel 595 (SD), Channel 870 (HD)
- Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), Channel 590 (HD), Channel 53 (SD), Channel 1504 (HD).
How to watch TNT Series LIVE?
Several viewers prefer to watch this show in the original language. For this reason, they can also tune in to TNT Series, a channel where content from the Peacock, TNT Go, Movistar Play and DirecTV GO platforms can be accessed.
- Movistar TV (Peru): channel 595 (SD) and channel 870 (HD)
- Claro TV (Peru): channel 53 (SD) and channel 1540 (HD)
- DirecTV (Peru): channel 502 and channel 1502 (HD).
How to watch TNT GO LIVE?
To the joy of Peruvians, the TNT GO EN VIVO signal will be available in Spanish throughout the country and this is the list of channels where you can tune in to the 2022 American Music Awards gala.
- Direct TV: Channel 502 (SD), 1502 (HD)
- Movistar TV: Channel 102 (SD), Channel 730 (HD), Channel 595 (SD), Channel 870 (HD)
- Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), Channel 590 (HD), Channel 53 (SD), Channel 1504 (HD).
How to watch ABC LIVE?
If you want to see the complete programming of the American Music Awards but you reside in a city located in the United States, you can go to the ABC digital signal. This channel will broadcast the mega event through a live stream on its website.
How to vote for the 2022 American Music Awards?
In this event, the participation of the public is essential, so it is expected that there will be thousands of voters from all over the world on the American Music Awards website and networks.
If you want to vote for your favorite k-pop, you must enter voteamas.com. On the other hand, if you already have your artist but belongs to another musical genre, you must follow these steps and vote through the Twitter platform.
- Name of the artist, song or album you want to vote for
- Award category name
- Add the hashtag #AMAs.
Where will the 2022 American Music Awards take place?
The city chosen to carry out the American Music Award show is Los Angeles, California. The Microsoft Theater is the place that will receive all the selected stars in the different musical categories.
AMAs 2022: full list of nominees
Artist of the Year
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Beyonce
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd.
new artist of the year
- Dove Cameron
- gayle
- latto
- Måneskin
- Steve Lacey.
collaboration of the year
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” cast – “We don’t talk about Bruno”
- Elton John and Dua Lipa, “Cold heart – PNAU remix”
- Future ft. Drake and Tems, “Wait for U”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, “Stay”
touring artist
- Bad Bunny
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John
- The Rolling Stones.
Music video
- Adele – “Easy on me”
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – “I behave pretty”
- Harry Styles – “As it was”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”
- Taylor Swift – “All too well: the short film”.
male pop artist
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd.
female pop artist
- Adele
- Beyonce
- Doja Cat
- lizzo
- Taylor Swift.
Pop duo or group
- bts
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic.
pop album
- Adele – “30”
- Bad Bunny – “A summer without you”
- Beyonce – “Renaissance”
- Harry Styles – “Harry’s house”
- Taylor Swift – “Red (Taylor’s version)”
- The Weeknd – “Dawn FM”.
Pop song
- Adele – “Easy on me”
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz (Cast of “Encanto”), “We don’t talk about Bruno”
- Harry Styles – “As it was”
- Lizzo – “About damn time”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay”.
male country artist
- Chris Stapleton
- cody johnson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Walker Hayes.
female country artist
- Carrie Underwood
- lainey wilson
- maren morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Taylor Swift.
Country duo or group
- Dan + Shay
- Lady A.
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band.
country album
- Carrie Underwood – “Denim & rhinestones”
- Luke Combs – “Growin’ up”
- Cody Johnson – “Human: the double album”
- Taylor Swift – “Red (Taylor’s version)”
- Walker Hayes – “Country stuff: the album”.
country song
- Chris Stapleton – “You should probably leave”
- Cody Johnson – “’Til you can’t”
- Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter – “Thinking ’bout you”
- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan – “Buy dirt”
- Morgan Wallen – “Wasted on you”.
Male hip-hop artist
- Drake
- Future
- kendrick lamar
- lil baby
- Lil Durk.
female hip hop artist
- Cardi B.
- Glorilla
- latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj.
hip hop album
- Future – “I never liked you”
- Gunna – “DS4EVER”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
- Lil Durk – “7220″
- Polo G – “Hall of fame 2.0”.
hip hop song
- Future ft. Drake and Tems – “Wait for u”
- Jack Harlow – “First class”
- Kodak Black – “Super Gremlin”
- Latto – “Big energy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow – “Industry baby”.
R&B male artist
- brent faiyaz
- Chris Brown
- Givēon
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd.
female hip hop artist
- Beyonce
- Doja Cat
- munilong
- Summer Walker
- SZA.
R&B album
- Beyonce – “Renaissance”
- Drake – “Honestly, nevermind”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An evening with Silk Sonic”
- Summer Walker – “Still over it”
- The Weeknd – “Dawn FM”.
R&B song
- Beyonce – “Break my soul”
- Muni Long – “Hrs and hrs”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin out the window”
- SZA – “I hate u”
- Wizkid ft. Themes – “Essence”.
male latin artist
- Bad Bunny
- farruko
- J Balvin
- jhayco
- Raw Alejandro.
female latin artist
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Carol G.
- Rosalia.
Latin duo or group
- Sergio Lizárraga MS Band
- 50 caliber
- Armed Link
- firm group
- Yahritza and its Essence.
latin album
- Bad Bunny – “A Summer Without You”
- Farruko – “The 167″
- J Balvin – “Jose”
- Rauw Alejandro – “Vice versa”
- Rosalia – “Motomami”.
latin song
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone – “I behave pretty”
- Becky G x Karol G – “MAMIII”
- Karol G – “Provence”
- Rauw Alejandro – “All of you”
- Sebastián Yatra – “Two little caterpillars”.
rock artist
- Imagine Dragons
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Lumineers.
rock song
- Foo Fighters – “Love dies young”
- Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”
- Kate Bush – “Running up that hill (a deal with god)”
- Maneskin – “Beggin”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black summer”.
rock album
- Coldplay – “Music of the spheres”
- Ghost, “Impera”
- Imagine Dragons – “Mercury – act 1”
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Mainstream sellout”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Unlimited love.”
inspirational artist
- Anne Wilson
- For King & Country
- Katy Nichole
- Matthew West
- Phil Wickham.
gospel artist
- CeCe Winans
- DOE
- E. Dewey Smith
- Maverick City Music
- Tamela Mann.
Dance/Electronic Artist
- diplo
- marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- The Chainsmokers
- Pot.
Soundtrack
- “Elvis”
- “Charm”
- “Sing 2”
- “Stranger things: soundtrack” from the Netflix series, season 4
- “Top Gun: Maverick”.
afrobeat artist
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Items
- wizkid.
kpop artist
- blackpink
- bts
- seventeen
- Tomorrow X Together
- Twice.
#AMAs #LIVE #TNT #nominees #time #gala #channel
Leave a Reply