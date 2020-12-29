Kolkata: Nobel laureate veteran economist Amartya Sen has expressed concern over the ‘limited’ place of protest and debate in the country and claimed that people are being sent to jail by arbitrarily accusing them of treason. Amartya Sen has criticized the BJP many times before. The party dismissed his allegations as baseless.

Amartya Sen supported the protests of the farmers against the three agricultural laws and said that there is a reasonable basis for reviewing the laws. He said, “The person who does not like the government can be declared a terrorist through the government and can be sent to jail.” The space for public protest and free discussion has been limited or abolished. People are being sent to jail arbitrarily without trial by alleging treason. ”

Eminent economist said that activists like Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid and Umar Khalid are being treated like enemies. “Kanhaiya or Khalid or Shehla, who performed peacefully and non-violently, have been treated like enemies rather than being treated as young and visionary leaders,” he claimed. They are like our political assets, which should be allowed to continue the pro-poor initiative in a peaceful manner. ”

On Sen’s remarks about the alleged limited space of discussion and disagreement, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that his accusations are baseless and should not discredit the country.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Amartya Sen is being targeted by the BJP for taking views against the central government. Banerjee said, “Sen is being targeted for taking views against the central government.” This is absolutely unacceptable. The way I am being targeted for having political views, similarly they are being attacked.

Vijayvargiya dismissed Sen’s claims, saying, “The allegations are baseless.” Sen is a well-known economist, but we are all aware of his ideology and his attitude towards BJP. Sen should refrain from bringing the country into disrepute.

Amartya Sen said that there are reasonable reasons for reviewing the three agricultural laws of the Center. He said, “There are sound reasons for amending all three laws. But first we should discuss. It was presented in such a way that big concessions have been given, whereas in reality only a small concession has been given.

Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating for the last one month at different borders of Delhi to repeal the three laws of the Center implemented in September. Regarding Amartya Sen’s remarks regarding agricultural laws, Vijayvargiya said that the government has taken all possible steps to resolve the issue and address the concerns of farmer organizations.

Amartya Sen said that policies that benefit the disadvantaged communities in the country need to be implemented properly. He said, “Child malnutrition continues to increase despite many policies. To deal with this, we need different types of policies.

Regarding the country’s efforts in dealing with Kovid-19, he said that it was corrected by emphasizing the importance of maintaining physical distance, but it was not right to implement the lockdown without notice. On the unemployment of people and the exodus of laborers during the lockdown, he said, “The needs of poor people were ignored”.

