Amartya Sen attended EL PAÍS this Wednesday a few hours after learning that he had been awarded the 2021 Princess of Asturias Award for Social Sciences. From his home in Cambridge (United States), headquarters of Harvard University, Sen (87 years old, Santiniketan, India) responds full of gratitude to the jury and highlighting its links with Spanish culture. Between constant congratulatory phone calls, he will talk about two of his great concerns: a poverty that is rising again as a result of the pandemic and the political-social situation in his country, India.

His research has influenced the policies against extreme inequality designed in various international organizations for decades. However, after years of progress in the fight, the coronavirus pandemic has been a serious setback. In a recent report, the UN warned that the worst recession in 90 years had caused the loss of 114 million jobs and the expulsion of some 120 million people into extreme poverty.

“This crisis has been terrible news in the fight against poverty. Not only because of the loss of income that it has generated in many workers, but also because many of those who have been left without work will lose the skills they had previously acquired. The more you isolate yourself, the less efficient you tend to be, ”he responds on the other end of the phone.

Sen repeats over and over again that the greatest hit of the coronavirus is the loss of human life. “If you are not alive, it does not matter whether you were rich or poor before. The great tragedy is death ”, he reflects.

The economist and philosopher is not very pessimistic about the way out of the crisis. He considers that it will not be necessary to wait too many years to recover the level of wealth prior to the arrival of the virus that has turned the world upside down. “The lost wealth could be recovered more or less quickly, but that will not return the tragedy that so many people have died,” he adds.

The brand-new Princess of Asturias Award is skeptical about the idea that the impulse policies deployed by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, will change the economic paradigm that was born in the eighties of the last century with Thatcher’s conservative revolution and Reagan: “I don’t think so. I don’t think we are thinking in a new way. “

Sen has emerged in recent years as one of the great scourges of the Hindu nationalist government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, with the tragic situation that the country is experiencing due to the expansion of the epidemic, the also Nobel Prize winner in Economics believes that many of the evils of the policies promoted by the BJP, the Hindu nationalist party in power, are coming to light. . “The government’s response to the covid has been very bad. It has not been clear on its policies. And it has had a very unpleasant performance, especially for the poor, those who are suffering the most from the pandemic, “he replies.

But the criticisms of Modi go beyond the management of recent months. “This bad response has also occurred in other political decisions, such as economic policies, lack of attention to education and health. The situation in India is very uneven and very unfair. And the pandemic has only aggravated this situation ”.

Sen has become world famous for his theory that democracies are immunized against famines, since their governments have incentives to avoid such great calamities due to their high electoral cost. But do you think that now the catastrophic management of this crisis in India distorts this idea to some extent? “My argument is that if the country you govern suffers a famine, you will stop being popular and you will lose the elections. And therefore you will do everything necessary to prevent that catastrophe ”. But in your country one more element is added to the equation. “In India, the government has managed to establish a tight grip on the instruments of power, sending huge amounts of money in an asymmetric way. The BJP has also managed to silence the voice of the protests. These are things that democracy should avoid, ”he responds in a frontal attack on the abuses committed in the name of the preponderance of Hinduism, the country’s majority religion, over Islam.

“Inequality and asymmetry of power have the potential to erode the advantages of democracy. And that’s what we see in India, ”he adds. Would you say then that your country is on the way to ceasing to be a functional democracy? “Not. It would be wrong to say that. It is a very complex situation. I do believe that the Government has used instruments that make democracy less viable ”, concludes the winner.