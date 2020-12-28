Amartya Sen, who was awarded the Nobel Prize, wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, thanking him for his support on the Shanti Niketan ancestral property dispute. According to reports, Vishwa Bharati University, writing to the Ministry of Education, sent a list of encroachers of campus land, in which Professor Amartya Sen was also named. Amartya Sen, 87, completely rejected these reports. He said that he came to know about this dispute from the media and the university has no relation with any land.

Amartya Sen expressed anger at the lack of scope for discussion and disagreement in the country. Also, he claimed that by arbitrarily imposing treason charges and sending people to jail without trial. Here, Mamta Banerjee said that Amartya Sen was targeted for having views against the central government.

However, the BJP, which is often at the center of Sen’s criticism, has termed this charge as baseless. In an interview emailed to news agency PTI, Harvard University professor Sen (87) supported the farmers’ agitation against three new agricultural laws of the center. In addition, he stressed that there is a “strong basis” for reviewing these laws.

He said, “Any person who does not like the government can be declared a terrorist by the government and sent to jail. Many opportunities for people’s performance and free discussion have been limited or closed. ”

The noted economist said, “The scope of disagreement and discussion is getting reduced. People are being sent to jail without being arbitrarily accused of treason. ”He lamented that young activists like Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid and Omar Khalid have often been treated like enemies.

“Young and far-sighted leaders like Kanhaiya or Khalid or Shehla, who use peaceful and non-violent methods, are being treated as oppressive enemies rather than being treated as political property,” he claimed. Whereas they should have been given an opportunity to carry forward their efforts towards the interests of the poor in a peaceful manner. ”

BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh, reacting sharply to Sen’s views about the alleged shrinking of scope for discussion and disagreement, said his (Sen’s) plea was baseless.

Ghosh said, “The allegations are baseless. If he wants to see what intolerance is, he should travel to West Bengal, where no opposition party has the democratic authority to carry out its program.

When asked about Sen’s views on the BJP-led government, the noted economist said, “When the government makes a mistake, it hurts people, it should not only be allowed to speak, but it is really necessary is. Democracy demands it. “It is noteworthy that Sen’s views about the BJP-led government are often seen in support of the opposition. Sen said that there are strong grounds to review all three agricultural laws as farmers are protesting against these laws.

Also read: Bengal: Dispute over Amartya Sen’s family property, CM Mamta expressed grief over the developments