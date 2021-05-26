The Princess of Asturias Award for Social Sciences awarded to the Indian economist Amartya Sen is an unbeatable award. It will be very difficult to find critical opinions on it from any ideological angle. Sen belongs to everyone. This is an award that has progressed extraordinarily over time towards its internationalization (Habermas, Krugman, Darhendorf, Todorov, Rodrik, Esther Dufló …) since those first calls that identified the best Spanish and Latin American scholars in social sciences (Ramón Carande, Fuentes Quintana, the College of Mexico…).

Given the breadth of Sen’s intellectual interests, always multidisciplinary, it will be necessary to choose between them to highlight one. In the first place, its central ideas-force, which have created a school among defenders of human rights – which include economic and social rights, not only political and civil ones -: hunger is not a consequence of the lack of food but of inequalities in their distribution mechanisms; for sustained economic growth, political and social reforms must precede economic reforms; famines do not occur in democracies, there has never been a serious famine in a democratic country, neither poor nor rich; For this Gordian knot between democracy and capitalism to work, both terms must be kept in a certain balance, in their virtues and in their defects, and in recent times capitalism has become much stronger than the former, sick with anemia.

Its presence in the laboratories in which the formulas have been analyzed to better understand the socioeconomic situation of people and countries has been constant. Starting with the United Nations Development Program, which more than three decades ago created, with Sen’s central contribution, the Human Development Index (HDI), which not only contained the quantification of production and services (product gross interior), but aspects such as life expectancies or citizens’ education. If not measured in this way, macroeconomic indicators will not necessarily show how the inhabitants of a country actually live.

As president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy commissioned a commission led by Sen, Joseph Stiglitz and Jean-Paul Fitoussi to create a progress indicator to better measure well-being. One of the reasons why most people perceive that they are worse even though GDP rises is because they are actually worse, said the report they released. A very notable difference was often observed between the most common measurements of socioeconomic variables such as growth, inflation, unemployment… and the generalized perception of economic reality.

In the preface to one of the most important books of his friend, the fellow economist Albert Hirschman (Passions and interests), Sen stripped his thoughts with a “typical Hollywood” analogy: you are persecuted by some murderous fanatics who deeply dislike some of your features, the color of your skin, the appearance of your nose, the nature of your faith or whatever, when they swoop in to catch him. You throw around a quantity of bills and run away; the pursuers change targets and try to take the money. In escaping, you may be impressed by the good fortune that bullies have shown such benign self-interest, but the fine analyst with a globalizing zeal will also note that this situation is but one example of the general phenomenon of harnessing a violent passion. in favor of the innocuous interest of the acquisition of wealth.