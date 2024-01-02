Amarone, the family showdown in the Allegrini company. Change at the top

A real family feud was staged in one of the most famous wineries in Italy, considered a world-wide excellence in production of Amarone of Valpolicella: the group Allegrini. Marilisa, daughter of the winemaker who founded the company, Giovanni Allegrini, governed the family cellars, taking the baton from her father in the early eighties, together with her brothers Walter and Franco (who passed away in 2003 and 2022). But now – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – she was outvoted by her grandchildren and has sold his shares. No lapses in style between aunt and nephews, just sober words. But for Marilisa it is the moment of her bitterness. “This is the company where I worked for 40 years – says Marilisa – the house where I spent my childhood. I feel great sadness, but there was no alternative. Now it's up to the grandchildren to prove they are up to the task. Covid has taught us that you only live once, we will continue on our way.”

One of the new leaders, Francis, explains the reasons that led him, with his cousins, to take the role of managing partner away from his aunt. “There was a different vision of the future of the company. We are interested in them – Francesco tells Il Corriere – development and innovation of the parent company, while the efforts seemed to be directed externally, to the other companies. The production team will remain the same, from managers to administration, and the projects will continue, from investments in the art world to those for scholarships linked to wine research. We tried to find an agreement with the aunt – assures Francesco Allegrini – but it was not possible, we were in a phase of immobility“.

