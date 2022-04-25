The Portuguese Grand Prix did not reserve great satisfactions for the team Honda official, even with its drivers present in the top 10 of the final classification. On the circuit of Portimaothe eight-time world champion Marc Marquez has in fact closed in sixth position after a good fraternal fight with Alex Marquez, the same one that put behind the other Spanish school driver like Pol Espargaróarrived at 9th place behind Francesco Bagnaia’s Ducati.

The number 93, started from the ninth place of the starting grid, therefore prevailed over his relative on the Honda LCR, climbing up to 6th final place also due to the crashes of the front riders, including that of the former leader of the world championship standings. Enea Bastianini: “It’s not the result we want or want to fight for, but today we just didn’t have the right feeling – Marquez commented after the race – already in the Warm Up I didn’t feel as I wanted, and we made a small change for the race which helped a bit, but the speed of our rivals was still higher than ours. We were there to fight with Pol at the start of the race and then with Alex in the second half, so it was really an all-Honda battle. At least I won this fight, which was good, but we still remain in an area where we shouldn’t be. We need to be faster, and in Jerez we need to be closer to the leaders ”.

Race to forget also for Pol Espargaró, ninth. The 30-year-old, after a brief internal head-to-head with Marquez, was able to defend himself against attacks from Binder and Martin, with the latter later falling. On the occasion of the last lap, however, he had to surrender to Francesco Bagnaia’s comeback: “We are not satisfied with how the race went – admitted number 44 – we weren’t fast today. It is time to understand better why we ended up in this situation, because during the pre-season tests we were strong. Jerez is a good place to turn this around, and I’m happy we can go there now to keep working. There are already some ideas to change the situation, and I hope the weather will be clear in Spain ”.