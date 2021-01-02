A case has been registered against some unknown persons in Mohali, Punjab. It is alleged that for the murder of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, some unknown people have declared a reward of more than one million US dollars i.e. 7 crore 30 lakh. Posters have also been installed for this. This information has been given by Mohali SP.

City SP said that this poster was seen on December 31 in Mohali. An FIR has been registered in Punjab under sections 504, 506 and 120B of the IPC and the Punjab Prevention of Deferment Property Ordinance Act, 1997 sections 3, 4, 5.