new Delhi: Today, Congress workers across the country are protesting against three new agricultural laws. Meanwhile, Congress MP from Kerala Thrissur TN Pratapan has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against these laws. TN Pratap has described the legislation as hasty. He said, “Private companies will exploit the farmer. Correct arrangements have not been made for hearing on the complaint of the farmer. Traders will sell products at a higher price by hoarding. ”

At the same time, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is leading the protest against these laws, has also said that he will knock the door of the Supreme Court to repeal these laws.

Let me tell you that some activists protesting at India Gate in Delhi set a tractor on fire. Due to this, some people have also been arrested by Delhi Police. In opposition to these laws, the Akali Dal, an old ally of the BJP, also broke ties with the NDA. A few days ago, Harsimrat Kaur, a minister at the center, resigned from the post of minister from the quota of the Akali Dal. Farmers of Punjab and Haryana are protesting against these laws in large numbers.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has also said that agriculture is a state subject. The Central Government cannot take a unilateral decision on this. This is completely unconstitutional. We will file a petition in this case in the Supreme Court.



The BJP condemned the incident after activists burnt down tractors in Delhi. Reacting to this, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said that if I have a tractor, I burn it then what is the objection?

Let me tell you that the three Agriculture Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha amidst huge uproar without division of votes. On this, the opposition MPs fiercely created a ruckus. Due to this, 8 MPs were suspended. After this, MPs staged a sit-in overnight in the Parliament complex, accusing the Deputy Chairman of bias. With the signature of President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday, these three Bills were recognized as law.