Taking a big step towards women empowerment, the Captain Amarinder Singh Government of Punjab has decided to give 33 percent reservation to women in Punjab government jobs. The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the Punjab Civil Services (Reservation of Posts for Women) Rules 2020 to provide reservation to the post women of A, B, C and D groups of boards and corporations along with government jobs.

To effectively pursue court cases / legal cases in a time bound manner, the Punjab Cabinet also approved the successful recruitment for the formation of Clerk (Legal) Cadre by amending the Punjab Civil Secretariat (State Service Class-III) Rules, 1976. Has given

Today is a historic day for the women of Punjab as our Council of Ministers has approved 33% reservation for women in government jobs. I am sure this will go a long way in further empowering our daughters and help in creating a more equitable society. – Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 14, 2020

Along with this, the Punjab government has decided to bring a law by convening a special session of the assembly on 19 October to counter the agricultural laws of the Center. The decision was taken in a meeting of the state cabinet convened under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. According to the statement issued by the government, the meeting was conducted through a video conferencing.

The Chief Minister had earlier announced that his government would fight against the anti-federal agricultural laws through legislative, legal and other avenues. A few days ago, the CM said that he would convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly to bring necessary amendments to the state’s laws to negate the “dangerous effects” of the central legislation, which was called “ruining the farmers as well as the state’s agriculture and economy” “Is designed to do.

The statement said that with the decision of the Cabinet, the Governor of Punjab has been approved to call the 13th (Special) Session of the 15th Punjab Legislative Assembly as per Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Indian Constitution. During the last assembly session on 28 August, a Concept Resolution was passed by a majority in opposition to the three agricultural laws, which later took the form of legislation.

Protesting farmers along with opposition parties have been demanding the Congress-led state government to call a special session of the assembly to protest against the new agricultural laws. The farmers gave an ultimatum to the Punjab government to convene a special session of the assembly. They are demanding that the three agricultural laws recently passed by Parliament be repealed. The farmers had expressed doubts that the new law would end the minimum support price system and leave it at the whims of the big corporators.